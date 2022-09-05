Katy Area Community Band Celebrates 30th Season

The Lone Star Symphonic Band is celebrating its 30th season beginning with this upcoming October’s performance. All performances will be held at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, located at 22111 Morton Road, Katy, Texas 77449. All concert performances will begin at 4:00 pm. Season tickets are available for purchase at ( https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?subscription=lssb ). Season tickets are $32 each and include all five performances for this year’s Concert Season. Tickets to individual concerts may also be purchased, with ticket prices for each performance at $7 each.

October 9th, 2022 will be the Lone Star Symphonic Band’s first performance date of its 30th anniversary season. The title of the concert will be “30”. This concert will be a GREAT start to our celebratory season. Our audience will be given a “glimpse”, a musical insight, into the many different types of music featured throughout the upcoming season. The Band will premiere a Commissioned piece of music, by Mr. William Owens at this performance as well. Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=138454 .

The Band’s December concert is “Peace” and will take place on December 11th, 2022. The celebration(s) of the winter holidays mean different things to different people, but we all agree they are special. At this time of year, one often thinks of family, loved ones, hope, faith and peace. Come prepared to enjoy the sounds of the season (and sing along) as we join with family and friends, our community, to share the spirit of the holidays! Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=138455 .

As spring approaches, the Lone Star Symphonic Band will perform the first of two spring concerts. The first is “All That Jazz” which will be performed on February 26th, 2023. The underlying theme to this concert is – well, you guessed it – JAZZ! This concert will feature this American musical art form with selections everyone is sure to enjoy. The LSSB Big Band will join in the celebration as they perform some numbers as well! So whether you like your jazz “hot” or “cool”, Dixieland, Big Band, or Symphonic, you are sure to enjoy this concert! Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=138456 .

The second of the two springtime performances by the Lone Star Symphonic Band will be held on May 7th, 2023. Titled “CELEBRATE!” this performance will feature our second musical commission, composed by Mr. Gabe Musella. The Lone Star Symphonic Band is honored to have Colonel (Ret.) Lowell Graham, former Commander and Conductor of the United States Air Force’s premiere musical organization based in Washington, D.C. as our featured Guest Conductor for this amazing concert! His bio can be found at http://www.americanbandmasters.org/dr-lowell-graham-bio/ . Col. Graham has selected, and will be conducting, several amazing musical selections on this concert providing an exceptional evening of musical enjoyment. A concert you do not want to miss! Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=138457 .

This year’s 30th Anniversary Concert Season will conclude on July 2, 2023. The Band’s annual Patriotic Concert, is titled “We Hold These Truths…” So much comes to mind with the mention of this one word, America. WE are America. From various beginnings, backgrounds, cultures, and countries each of us matter, each of us is important. Join in with us as we celebrate the birth of our great nation, reflect on our past and hope in our future, and also honor those who have served and continue to serve in the American Armed Forces. The LSSB Community Chorus will join the Lone Star Symphonic Band for this celebration as we bring to close our historic 30th Anniversary Concert Season. Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=138458 .