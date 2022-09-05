Island Fun in Galveston During Labor Day Weekend

Visitors can view the Battleship Texas now docked in Galveston’s harbor

This Labor Day Weekend, make the most of the end of the summer season on the beach or beyond at one of Galveston Island’s many attractions and events.

View the Battleship Texas

Battleship Texas made her way from San Jacinto to Galveston on Wednesday, Aug. 31. For the next year, she will undergo extensive repairs. Members of the public can view the ship from Pier 21 and learn about its history when they take harbor tours from Baywatch Harbor Tours or aboard the Seagull II. The Texas served in World Wars I and II and was the first U.S. battleship to mount anti-aircraft guns and to launch an aircraft. In 1948, the ship was converted into a museum and has been docked at San Jacinto Historic Site ever since. You can also view the ship any time via the webcam link: www.visitgalveston.com/webcams/galveston-harbor-webcam

Celebrate Pride at East Beach and Robert’s Laffite

Pageantry, parties and more await visitors at East Beach and at Robert’s Lafitte bar (25th and Ave. Q) Sept. 2-4 during Galveston Pride weekend. Mr. and Miss Pride will be crowned during events that will take place at the beach, bar and pool. For a schedule of events, visit www.pridegalveston.com .

Participate in Fun, Free Activities

Learn how to create spectacular sandcastles with lessons from professional sandcastle builders during Sandcastle Days on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at East Beach. Registration is not required for the lessons and equipment will be provided on a limited basis. Participants are encouraged to bring their own sand buckets and shovels.

Join the Bucket Brigade in exploring the creatures and features that make Galveston beaches unique. Tours are educational and fun for ocean lovers of all ages. Hands-on activities investigate topics including Galveston’s turbid water, marine debris, seaweed, and more. The beach tours take place at East Beach and will be offered on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3 and 4 beginning at 11 a.m.

Grab a chair and make your way to Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand on Saturday night for Movie Nite on the Strand. The featured film is the 1999 romantic comedy, Blast from the Past. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Head to Galveston’s Attractions & Museums

Visitors to Moody Gardens can enjoy the Aquarium Pyramid, Rainforest Pyramid, MG3D Theater, 4D Special FX Theater, Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, Palm Beach and much more. Thrill rides and midway games await at the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, and Schlitterbahn Galveston Waterpark offers cool fun on its lazy river and slides. History buffs will revel in climbing aboard the 1877 Tall Ship ELISSA and the new Ship to Shore immigration experience at the Historic Seaport. The Bryan Museum is home to one of the world’s largest collections of art and artifacts related to the Southwest and features a children’s area with interactive exhibits.

Explore Historic Downtown Galveston

The heartbeat of the island can be found in its downtown. Home to official designations including the Strand Historic District, the Downtown Cultural Arts District and the Historic Strand Seaport area, here you’ll find historic architecture, family attractions, locally owned restaurants, boutiques, art galleries, performance venues and more. Be sure to stroll along Postoffice Street home to The Grand 1894 Opera House and a collection of art galleries and antique shops. An active port lies nearby, just across Harborside Drive. Here, fishing boats make their way to sea at dawn to bring their fresh hauls to island restaurants.