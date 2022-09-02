The Evolution of Gaming on Handhelds

In the 90s, the handheld gaming market was at the peak of video game technology. Everyone had their Game Boy or gaming console, and it was loads of fun. Gaming on handhelds was a blast and you could take them anywhere. Whether you were waiting for the bus or travelling in a car, playing games on your handheld was a great way to pass time.

With the introduction of smartphones and tablets, portable gaming has seen a massive resurgence in recent years. From old favorites like Candy Crush to new titles like Clash of Clans, smartphone games are taking the world by storm. But how did we get here? Let’s take a look at the evolution of mobile gaming from its humble beginnings to where it stands today.

How Smartphones Changed Gaming

Smartphones’ rise in popularity has changed the gaming industry. Simply put, there are more gamers out there than ever before because many people now have access to handheld gaming devices. The advent of mobile gaming has also allowed fresh faces who might have been reluctant before.

With the growing popularity of gaming apps that are free to play, many people now have the opportunity to try out gaming. One of the biggest ways that smartphones have changed gaming, however, is by introducing new elements to the gameplay experience.

Touchscreens are a major part of how smartphones function, and this has influenced how many games are played. In addition to this, smartphones often have better graphics and can deliver a more immersive experience than many handheld gaming devices

The Birth of the Game Boy Advance

The Game Boy Advance was arguably one of the most iconic handheld gaming devices of the early 2000s. It was a great way to play your favorite games while you were out and about, and it’s still a nostalgic device for many people today. While it was a great device, it was incredibly rudimentary by today’s standards.

It featured a monochromatic display and the games were not up to snuff compared to what we see today. While the Game Boy Advance was far from the best handheld gaming device out there, it was the first time that Nintendo dabbled in the idea of mobile gaming. This helped to launch the GBA into iconic status as many people were nostalgic for the device.

The Introduction of Smartphones

While the mobile gaming market is massive today, it wasn’t always this way. The rise of smartphones is a massive reason mobile gaming has become so popular in recent years. The first smartphones were released in the early 2000s, and they immediately became household items.

In the early 2000s, mobile gaming was very basic. Games were played with a very pixelated interface and didn’t have the same level of immersion that we see today. This can be attributed to the fact that smartphones have been upgraded and improved over the years.

Nintendo’s DS Domination

After the GBA, Nintendo released the Nintendo DS handheld gaming device. The DS was an incredibly popular handheld gaming device, and many people remember playing it and enjoying it during their childhood.

The Nintendo DS was a massive evolution from the GBA. It had a monochromatic display like the GBA, but it was much larger, and it was a touchscreen device with a stylus for input. It had a massive library of games that were up to the standard we see today.

While the DS was a fantastic handheld gaming device, it didn’t have the same level of success as the GBA. This is likely because smartphones had been introduced since the GBA and many people now had access to mobile gaming devices.

The Beginning of Mobile Gaming in Modern Times

You’ll see that mobile gaming has hit its stride. Modern smartphones have excellent graphics and often have processors that are faster than many computers out there. Mobile devices allow for online browsing, make it easy to check out the latest in different sports such as the NFL player props, and can do so much more.

Mobile devices incorporate many unique styles in their games such as AR (Augmented Reality) and motion control (also known as a gyro) to bring a new dimension to entertainment. The rise of the freemium model means many games are free to play. This has helped to increase the number of people playing games and has made the gaming experience even more accessible to all.

The evolution of handheld gaming devices has led to a future of gaming on handhelds that are more expansive than ever before. People are more likely than ever to play games when they’re on the go and on a device that is portable and lightweight.

Massive Platform Growth and New Competitors

Over the past few years, the mobile gaming market has become a massive platform for gaming. Some games are exclusive to mobile and others are heavily based on the platform. Much like handheld gaming devices, mobile devices are also a bit more personalized these days as well.

Some of the most popular handheld gaming devices like the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation Vita are handheld consoles. They have a library of games and can be used on the go, but they can also be plugged into your TV. There are other handheld devices like the iPad that are less gaming-focused but can still be used for gaming.

Conclusion

Whether you prefer playing games on a handheld device or a smartphone, there are more options than ever for gaming on the go. This is because many of the handheld gaming devices out there today are focused on portability and weight.

They are easy to take with you wherever you go and are comfortable to hold for long periods. The future of gaming on handhelds is bright and immersive, and there are more games than ever for people to enjoy.