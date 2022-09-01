Igloo And Nfl Kick Off New Playmate Coolers Inspired By Fan-Favorite Team Jerseys

Today, Igloo revealed a brand-new lineup of officially licensed National Football League Playmate coolers. Featuring NFL jersey-inspired designs for 11 fan-favorite teams, this special-edition collection is available now at igloocoolers.com/nfl .

“We’re going nonstop this NFL season with another incredible Playmate collection specially designed to showcase the jerseys of some of the most universally loved football teams,” said Adrienne Berkes, Vice President of Marketing at Igloo. “With these coolers, fans can bring the tailgating fun anywhere while repping their team’s distinctive style.”

Igloo’s newest release features the largest Playmate cooler in its NFL lineup, the 16-quart Playmate Elite that fits up to 30 standard 12-ounce cans. Each cooler features official jersey artwork for 11 fan-favorite teams: Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers.

Football fans can shop Igloo’s entire officially licensed NFL Cooler Collection at igloocoolers.com/nfl .

To keep up with all things Igloo, follow and like:

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter