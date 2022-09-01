College Prep 101 is a virtual workshop for high school students and parents. This seminar will offer the basics of how to apply for scholarships and interviewing techniques. These step-by-step tips will provide students who have the potential for a great college career but not necessarily the financial backing to attend their top choice school. Whether you plan to obtain an Associate Degree or a Bachelor’s Degree, College Prep 101 will extend the extra boost many students need to plan and realize the future of their dreams. Join us on October 26, 2022 at 6:00 pm. The workshop is FREE but does require registration. To register for the class please go to https://fortbend.agrilife.org/fch/collegeprep101/ . The workshop will be led by Family and Community Health Department Agents Leticia Hardy of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Erica Knighton of Prairie View A&M University Cooperative Extension Program.