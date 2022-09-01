Collaborative for Children Selected to United Nations Economic and Social Council

Collaborative for Children is a non-profit organization that for more than 35 years has been making wonder happen for kids in the Greater Houston area. As the leading resource for early childhood education in the region, Collaborative for Children is committed to shaping bold, innovative approaches that improve the learning opportunities for all Houston’s children in the first five years of life, and to providing a strong foundation that prepares their rapidly developing brains for kindergarten and 21st century success.

Collaborative for Children was selected by the United Nations’ Non-Government Office (NGO) to be granted consultative status for its Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). This achievement allows the Houston nonprofit organization the opportunity to share promising practices for improving early education equity around the globe. The application was submitted in 2019 and underwent several United Nations Committee reviews over the past few years.

Collaborative for Children is focused on providing active young minds with a combination of “social emotional learning” and “next-generation skills” programming in 25 Centers of Excellence located in child care deserts in the 13-county region. The 115-employee organization also uses science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) on board the Collab-Lab, a mobile classroom that brings critical, future-focused early childhood education directly to the community at no cost to participating families.

This achievement coincides with Mayor Sylvester Turner’s announcement that the City of Houston has embarked upon a two-year process towards recognition as a UNICEF Child Friendly City. “Houston will be the first U.S. City to become designated as the United Nations Child Friendly City.” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Collaborative for Children is leading the way, providing next-generation skills and resources that help ensure all kids have a future bright with hope, possibility, success and fulfillment.”

Dr. Melanie Johnson, Collaborative for Children President and CEO, adds, “this milestone positions the important work that Collaborative for Children, the leader in early education quality and equity, to inform the global society of its methodology in seeking to improve school readiness outcomes for Houston’s children ages birth to 5 years”.