College of Veterinary Medicine’s Early Admission Program announces new class, opens enrollment for next class

The Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine has announced a new class of students for its Early Admission Program and will now be accepting applications for the next class of students through Feb. 1, 2023. After that date, interviews will occur and selections will be announced later in the year.

The program is open to high school seniors who have been admitted as undergraduate students to K-State with an interest in veterinary medicine and a 29 or above composite ACT score — or SAT equivalent. Students must currently be enrolled in high school and plan to attend K-State in the fall semester following their high school graduation.

The 2022 class of Early Admission Scholars, all animal sciences and industry majors at K-State:

Ethan Christy, Lawrence; and Nairilys Santana, Manhattan.

From out of state: Logan Mitchell, Blue Springs, Missouri; Anna Mannix, Springfield, Missouri; Kylie Schaeferle, Centerburg, Ohio; Lailah Bias, Fort Worth, Texas; and Lara Rubin, Katy, Texas.

“The goal of the Early Admission Program is to recruit exceptional candidates for admission to the College of Veterinary Medicine and provide unique experiences that guide students toward advanced clinical and research training to produce future leaders in veterinary medicine,” said Caroline Rost, assistant dean for admissions.

The College of Veterinary Medicine assigns a veterinary student mentor to each Early Admit Scholar to stimulate career and academic development and to provide orientation and access to college activities. The pre-veterinary students attend regular meetings during the academic year to develop a sense of community and share their progress.

Kyndall Neal, K-State third-year veterinary student, Riley, said being accepted into the Early Admission Program gave her the chance to explore different options for her future.

“Knowing I was already accepted into veterinary school gave me the time and confidence to pursue other classes and opportunities that have not only helped me in veterinary school, but also shaped the direction I want my career to go,” Neal said.

Students admitted to the Early Admission Program develop strong relationships with peers and mentors in the College of Veterinary Medicine.

“The early admissions program is a tight-knit group in which you’ll find friends, classmates and colleagues,” Neal said. “By having the connections made in the early admissions program, I felt more connected and prepared to go to veterinary school here and had already been interacting with some of the professors and deans.”