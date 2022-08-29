Katy ISD Kindergarten Gifted and Talented Screening Begins

Parents of kindergarten students in Katy ISD who would like their child to be part of the Challenge (Gifted and Talented, GT) program may refer them for screening. This week, kindergarten parents will receive information detailing how to refer a student. Referral information can also be found on the Katy ISD GT and Advanced Academics website and is due on September 30, 2022.

“The State of Texas defines a gifted and talented student as a child or youth who performs or shows the potential for performing at a remarkably high level of accomplishment when compared to others of the same age, experience or environment,” said Katy ISD Director of Gifted, Talented and Advanced Academic Studies Joan Otten. “The Katy ISD Kindergarten Program emphasizes the development of critical and creative thinking skills,” added Otten.

Kindergarten services will begin on or before February 27, 2023 and will include students attending a Challenge classroom for 60 minutes a week. Students identified in kindergarten move into the elementary pullout program in first grade. Parents with questions can contact the counselor at their child’s campus or the campus Challenge teacher.