Texas Department Of Licensing & Regulation

Tow trucks, emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road? You must slow down or move over

Motorists headed out for one last summer holiday should remember that state law requires them to slow down or move over when tow trucks and other emergency vehicles – police, fire, EMS and highway response trucks – are stopped on the side of the road with their lights activated.

If a road has more than one lane traveling in the same direction, drivers must move out of the lane closest to the emergency vehicles stopped on the road OR slow down at least 20 miles per hour below the speed limit.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation regulates the towing industry as well as the Driver Education and Safety program.

Safety tips for driving this Labor Day weekend (or any day, really):