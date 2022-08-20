Play-to-Earn Games: Revolutionary Business Model or Entertainment?

Throughout a 50-year history of home video games, virtual reality distracted us from business and housework. Then platforms like GGBET taught us how to benefit, and we started making money on eSport tournaments.

However, today’s next-generation gaming uses blockchain innovations like NFT to let players earn crypto. Nevertheless, major game publishers and developers have yet to jump on the blockchain’s backdrop, although some are eager to succeed. The ice was broken, ladies and gentlemen. The new game model Play-to-Earn supported by NFT, seemingly creates a new economy.

In some countries, Play-to-Earn games allow earning real cash while playing. In addition, numerous educational projects help newly-minted gamers navigate this strange but wonderful world. At the same time, while many have welcomed the advent of the innovative model, some have expressed concern about an unwanted commercial invasion of the escapist gambling universe.

What Are Play-to-Earn Games?

A key element of this model is giving players the ownership of specific game properties and the chance to multiply their value via various virtual activities within the game’s world. Non-fungible tokens called NFT establish ownership rights and their transfer.

NFT can be compared to currency (including cryptocurrency): one dollar or one Bitcoin can easily replace another user’s identical dollar or Bitcoin. In contrast, NFT is unique and exists in a single copy. Therefore, it cannot be split, and all information about its author, buyer, and transactions between them is securely stored in the blockchain. In other words, an NFT is a digital certificate attached to a unique object.

How Play-to-Earn Games Work

By participating in the gaming economy, players make assets valuable for co-players and developers. In return, they receive rewards and acquire prospective assets with a price increase potential over time. Theoretically, you can get anything, from attractive characters with a variable rarity to a particular cryptocurrency.

The key concept is that players benefit from investing more time and effort into the game. Thus, the Play-to-Earn model is a developing market in the meta-universe, where users monetize the time they spend at video games. However, the model is still early, so its future profit potential is tricky to forecast.

Are Play-to-Earn Projects Worth Attention?

You probably remember when paper cards with funny or superheroic images were booming. You wasted the last pocket money to buy those cards to make others envy and crush weaker rivals in card battles. The same concept came back in the NFT format.

Revenue generated by video games has traditionally been limited to eSports or content creators. However, thanks to the Play-to-Earn principle, average gamers can transform gaming into profit by trading in-game NFT or completing tasks in exchange for a cryptocurrency reward.

NFT Video Gaming to Make Money Right Now

Axie Infinity

The game is a two-dimensional platform focused on fighting and based on Ethereum, where the player breeds NFT creatures and arranges battles.

To start playing and earning in the Axie Infinity world, you need to create a digital Ronin Wallet, add it to your game account, and buy three branded characters on the marketplace. Each performs as an NFT token with unique characteristics influencing its behavior in battles against other players. Players receive SLP tokens and sell them on the Binance and Uniswap exchanges while winning and completing daily quests.

MOMOverse (Mobox)

The game’s key advantage is powerful support from Binance. Momo is its brainchild since a large and reputable online exchange invests many finances and other resources in this project. Furthermore, it should be said that Binance has gained credibility with zero tolerance for scamming games and other digital services. Hence, players may rest assured of the Momo’s long lifespan and favorable development.

A well-thought economy is the game’s other benefit. MOMOverse uses branded Mobo tokens and provides players with great ways of spending those tokens. Moreover, many in-built virtual locations allow earning tons of Momo tokens and constantly improve financial capability. This balance is perfect for supporting tokens’ rates and preventing them from falling.

The Momo team dynamically develops this project, constantly adding new options, games, and improvements. So how can you make money on Momo?

Passive income in the staking format. In other words, you store funds on a cryptocurrency wallet to support all transactions within the blockchain. So, you block a certain amount of crypto in the wallet to receive rewards. You can buy Momo NFT to make them bring you money from farming, mining, and other gaming activities. You can also use them as characters built inside Momo games. Professional players acquire NFT to participate in tournaments with massive prize pools.

And finally, experts and users remark friendly community and responsive live chat. However, consider $500-$1,000 investments to start making money.

The Sandbox

A multiplayer open world in the Minecraft style offers SAND tokens on the Ethereum blockchain platform. Gamers create their virtual worlds and game mechanics. All the items in the game are NFT tokens traded on the internal marketplace. All transactions take place on SAND, the main token.

In turn, the LAND token reaffirms the rights to a virtual land, and the ASSET token guarantees rights to create content. Thus, players make money by creating items, selling games, and renting lands. The game does not require investment initially, but NFT items’ purchases speed up the process.

Star Atlas

A space-themed game is notable for a vast and permanently growing community. Additionally, the project features stunning graphics. You can earn the game’s internal Atlas token and convert it into real money by purchasing spaceships and generating profit from staking. There is a dedicated marketplace on the platforms to buy and sell space vehicles. The price ranges between $20 and $70,000. Although this way of earning is the only available one for the moment, the game claims updates soon, making playing Star Atlas very prospective.

Sorare

This is fantasy football. You should buy real players’ cards to create a team for the upcoming football week. Then, you get money for every footballer who scores in real-life matches the following week. Every winner’s card gets points for their scores in real matches. At the end of the week, those points are summed up, and you get rewards after getting into the prize pool. Hence, collecting enough points is the user’s main task.

Sorare’s main advantage is that cryptocurrency exchange doesn’t significantly affect your revenue. However, you should consider keeping up with football to avoid losses.

Gods Unchained

The trading card game features exciting gameplay bringing lots of fun alongside profit. That’s why so many people play Gods Unchained. You can earn money by buying and selling cards and participating in gambling tournaments. The latter allows collecting additional cards or coins (Gods tokens).

Ertha

The game’s basic idea of generating NFT is buying/selling lands using a real map of the globe, whether you want a piece of property in Asia, America, Europe, or other. Then, you can play on your land, set rules and policies, develop economies, build, and run other managing activities. According to the developers, people will be able to create and develop civilizations and new worlds in the nearest future.

Nine Chronicles

This RPG game is exciting and allows playing without investments. You can collect armor, kill enemies, upgrade characters, perform in the arena, and have much more fun building and managing your own “decentralized fantasy world.” Moreover, you can make money as long as you develop your character. In addition, you get prizes (NCG coins) while doing your best and winning in the arena. And finally, you can benefit from buying or selling armor and other skins.

Tips for Newly Minted NFT Games Players

Do you have serious intentions to make the most of NFT tech? Then, you should know the game before investing in its virtual world. Fortunately, there are enough tutorials and posts on the Web to help you delve deeper into the rules, structure, strategies, ways of collecting coins, and many more.

Then, be patient. Some games may slow down and sometimes freeze because the system verifies every action and transfer and records them in the blockchain.

And finally, you should be aware that your revenue won’t be instant. First, it depends on the NFT rates. And secondly, since gameplay mimics real business activities, your profit is subject to fundamental laws of economics. Generally, it takes an average of 6 months to 1.5 years to eventually get a plus.

Conclusion

NFT games started appearing five years ago but have recently attracted more attention. The market is rapidly growing since the Play-to-Earn industry is actively developing. So, you can make a fortune when considering proven chances of earning, quality community, and prospects for further growth. Once you choose the game with fascinating gameplay backed by a well-thought gaming economy and anti-inflationary mechanisms, your virtual world will generate real money.