District 19-6A Football Expands Dominance

By Terry Carter

In 2021 Greater Katy athletic teams and athletes earned a host of accolades and awards. How will Katy ISD teams fare this year?

Last fall in football, the 6A Katy Tigers and 5A Paetow Panthers each claimed Region III championships. Katy then lost to perhaps the best Austin Westlake team I’ve witnessed in 30 years of following Texas football. And three District 19-6A football teams rolled deep into the playoffs.

Katy’s 14-1 record is not to be ignored as the Tigers are always hungry for a 10th state football championship. Katy returns a dynamic offense, including returning starters at QB Caleb Koger, all-state RB Seth Davis among others. Koger threw for 2,068 yards, 22 TDs in 2021.

Paetow, however, captured its first football state championship in December with a memorable 27-24 overtime 5A championship game against a talented and valiant College Station team. It was considered the best state championship game played in 2021 by man.

The Panthers proved their mettle with a 15-1 record and were promoted to 6A where Katy, Cinco Ranch, Tompkins, Taylor, Seven Lakes and other quality football teams await.

As a rule, preseason polls mean nothing, except it’s a time to estimate team strength. In 19-6A, with now nine Katy ISD teams, Katy still sits atop the Texas Football early picks. No one is surprised by that, as 19-6A is regarded as the best district based on 2021 victories.

The Katy Tigers (14-1 6A D-1 state semifinalist) sit at No. 5 in the state preseason rankings behind defending state champions No. Austin Westlake, No. 2 North Shore, No. 3 Southlake Carroll and No. 4 Duncanville. It’s an elite Top 5 with active winning streaks on the line.

Battling Katy for district dominance will be Paetow (15-1 5A state champion), Tompkins (11-2 D-1 regional semifinalist). Texas Football gives Tompkins the edge, but the both teams are in that inspired phase of football where they are improving weekly while battling and perhaps defeating Top 10 teams this fall.

Paetow gets the nod on defense with DL David Hicks Jr., LB Daymion Sandford and LB Alex Kilgore likely to halt opposing rushers. Tompkins brings athletes and speed to the contest with Wyatt Young and Caleb Komolafe, so this clash will reveal a good deal

Is that the 19-6A top three? No. Cinco Ranch (8-5 D-2 regional semifinalist) will wear defensive units out this fall with a busy, productive and fast offense. The Cougars could win more high-scoring pigskin battles as the offense is fully charged with 19-6A Offensive Player of the Year QB Gavin Rutherford returning for Cinco Ranch after throwing for 2,752 yards, 29 TDs last fall.

And Seven Lakes (7-4 D-1 playoff qualifier), Taylor (2-8), Mayde Creek (2-8), Morton Ranch (4-6) and first-year Jordan will also be in the race.

If the Texas Football predictions are correct, Katy and Paetow will finish first and third. And both teams will play in the 6A-D2 postseason. The magazine has them playing for the Region III title in December. Tompkins and Cinco Ranch are expected by the Texas Football editors to finish second and fourth. Both schools will play in the Division-1 postseason due to larger enrollment.