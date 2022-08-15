How To Manage Your Debt Sensibly

Debt is a slippery snake, sometimes you can manage it really well, but if life hits you in the face, and you start struggling, it can quickly spiral out of control, and before you know it, you’re knee deep in debts.

Instead of going to get a loan online now, you can learn to more sensibly manage your debts, so even when life does hit you with surprises, you aren’t suddenly knee deep in financial troubles!

Know How Much You Owe, And To Who

Make sure you stay on top of your debts by knowing exactly how much you owe, and who you owe money to.

Make a list, note who you owe the money to, the amount of the debt, the payment, interest paid on it, and the date due to be paid.

You could also use your credit report to properly confirm all debts in your name.

If you have all these debts right in front of you, it gives you the ability to see things from a bigger perspective, and it lets you stay aware of the whole picture of your debt.

Always Pay Your Bills On Time

You need to pay your bills on time. Late payments mean late fees, and it makes it harder for you to pay off payments when you are already struggling.

Let’s not forget how if you miss 2 consecutive payments, your interest rate will go up, as will finance charges too!

Using a calendar system will help you to avoid these issues.

Create A Financial Calendar

Financial calendars can let you know what needs to be paid and when, having one of these in action means that even if you are busy and running a bit tight, you still know when the payment is due and are therefore much less likely to miss out on a payment.

Get a calendar and write the payment amount and creditor on the due date.

You could use a traditional calendar for this, or an online one. Online calendars are ideal, such as Google Calendars, as they will often give you a notification on your mobile phone, making it a lot harder for you to forget, and it will make sure to remind you of the payment.

Just The Minimum

If you are a bit tight for the month and the thought of huge chunks of money coming out of your account fills you with dread, the minimum is enough.

If you can’t make anything more than the bare minimum, just make the bare minimum payment. It doesn’t help you make any significant changes in getting rid of your debt, but it keeps your account healthy, you avoid late fees, and it keeps your credit score afloat.

Something is better than nothing after all, and even if you are barely making a dent in what you owe, preventing late fees which could hold you back even more is the best you can hope for.

Remember it will not always be this way. Just take it one step at a time!