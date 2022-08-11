Mayde Creek Volleyball Coach Changing Perception 

By Terry Carter

If you are expecting a boring matchup with Mayde Creek’s volleyball team this fall, think again.

Mayde Creek is pursuing new aspirations this season, and the hiring of Mayde Creek varsity volleyball coach Bill Herbert this summer represents a pivotal role in the upgrade. Herbert, 29, graduated from Morton Ranch High School and UT-Austin.

He is one of only a few male head volleyball coaches in the area. But with his energy, it’s not hard to see why he could break the mold.

As a new coach, Herbert has already brought an energy to the Lady Rams’ gym that can influence a close volleyball match.

“The gym has a completely different feel now. I want to change the perception of Mayde Creek volleyball,” Herbert added. “I just want to change the culture here, how we do things. I am here to get Mayde Creek out of the bottom of this (always competitive) district.”

As a basketball player at Morton Ranch some 12 seasons ago, the 5-10 athlete led the Mavericks in rebounding and steals with determination, grit and hustle. He certainly wasn’t the tallest player, but his attitude, energy and style of play earned a memorable nickname: Psycho Bill

He played bigger than his driver’s license states.

“I was not the tallest guy on our basketball team, but I gave all I had,” he explained about his high school athletic experience.

Like many of us, Herbert has endured adversity in his life journey. His father passed away from cancer in 2009, and Herbert experienced an injury that sidelined his basketball career just before his junior season at Morton Ranch in the same year. Without the injury and few major setbacks, however, he may have only made his mark in basketball.

But 2009 is when he learned volleyball, beach volleyball initially. Years later at UT-Austin, Herbert played club volleyball and committed himself to learning the whole sport with his nearly limitless energy.

Now he’s taking this opportunity with gratitude and choosing each day to upgrade Ram culture as he inspires players with skills and attitude. It’s a time-consuming process, an investment that can lift players and teams to new heights.

With talent on the court including Elizabeth Adetashe, Jasmine Thomas, Alondra Guardado, Raquel Cortez, Jada Mackey and setter Melanie Gasca, the Lady Rams will be stronger this fall after finishing fifth in District 19-6A in 2021.

The work has already begun, and it’s not just physical training, skills and repetition. Herbert knows he has to lead by example and show hope and possibility on the court each day.

“I’m big on versatility, and we need everyone to have all of the skills because you may need them,” the coach explained. “In our scrimmages against Pearland Dawson and Friendswood, we took a while to get started, but we had some real high highs in those matches.”

Like Taylor and many Katy ISD volleyball teams in their ultra-competitive, 9-team district, Mayde Creek wants to increase its chance of earning a postseason spot.