Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston to Host Annual 2022 Tapestry Gala

Save the date: Saturday, November 12, 2022

Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston (Interfaith Ministries) will celebrate dialogue, collaboration and service at its annual Tapestry Gala on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hilton Americas – Houston.

This year’s gala will honor Laurence J. “Larry” Payne and Spirit of Respect honoree Dr. Stephen Klineberg. Community Champions include Houston Methodist and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Houston Area. Event Chairs are Dr. Kathy Flanagan and Mayor Sylvester Turner, Paula Sutton and Bill Gross.

ABC 13’s Melanie Lawson will serve as the emcee and the evening will begin with a multi-faith invocation. Interfaith Ministries President and CEO Martin B. Cominsky and Board Chair Charlene Chuang invite guests and supporters to a delightful evening of celebration, dinner, and special entertainment. The Palladium Weaver Sponsor is Shell Oil Company.

For more than 50 years, Interfaith Ministries has united people of diverse backgrounds to serve the Greater Houston area and manifests the strength of shared beliefs through five areas of service to the greater Houston community: Meals on Wheels for Greater Houston and Galveston County/Animeals; Refugee Services; Interfaith Relations and Community Partnerships; Volunteer Houston; and SERVE HOUSTON.

For more information about the 2022 Tapestry Gala and how to become a sponsor or purchase tickets visit https://www.imgh.org/gala-2022/ . Contact Kyra Thomas at kthomas@imgh.org or call 713-533-4925 for more information.

WHEN: Saturday, November 12, 2022 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Hilton Americas – Houston, 1600 Lamar Street, Houston, 77010

COST:

Individual Ticket: $500

VIP Ticket: $1,000

Bronze Weaver Sponsor: $5,000

Silver Weaver Sponsor: $10,000

Gold Weaver Sponsor: $15,000

Platinum Weaver Sponsor: $25,000

Titanium Weaver Sponsor: $50,000

Palladium Weaver Sponsor: $100,000