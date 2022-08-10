How To Make Money in the Gig Economy Easily? JumpTask Review

Are you thinking about making money on the side? That’s what you can do in the gig economy – a sector where people do temporary jobs and get paid. Often though, people run into a problem – ease of entry.

Usually, freelancing platforms are not suitable for beginners. They require specific skills and knowledge or a significant time commitment. There is, however, a new company that tries to solve this problem – JumpTask.

Let’s see what the platform is all about and whether it helps people to earn on the side.

What Is JumpTask?

JumpTask is a global marketplace where freelancers get paid by completing simple tasks. These are provided by companies that pay workers with cryptocurrency. The platform has its own token – JumpToken (JMPT). When you complete a task, you receive JMPT, which can be later exchanged into fiat currency.

To start earning, you need to set up a crypto wallet. Don’t worry if you don’t have one and have never used it before. JumpTask does a great job in assisting people: you can use social logins or email to create a wallet in a few clicks. Once your wallet is created, you are immediately transferred to the main dashboard, where you can start earning by completing tasks.

How to Earn With JumpTask?

Once your wallet is ready, you can choose from several task types. In truth, the majority of tasks are beginner-friendly. Thus, experienced freelancers might miss more complex jobs with higher rewards. However, the platform is still new as it launched at the beginning of 2022. JumpTask will add more earning types in the future, as explained in their official whitepaper.

The easiest way to earn money on JumpTask is by sharing your internet connection. You can do this by downloading the Honeygain application. It’s a passive income app that is one of the partners of JumpTask. After the download, you keep the app running in the background of your device and let it share your internet bandwidth. That’s all you need to do to start earning money.

Another option to earn requires a bit of effort and involves completing simple tasks. It’s called Offerwalls, and the earning type includes micro jobs such as trying out new apps, solving puzzles, or watching videos. All the tasks are easy to complete and will not take much of your time. Simply choose your favorite from the list and start collecting JMPT.

Additionally, there is an earning type called Games. The title says it all: to earn JMPT, you can play various games and reach certain milestones. The good news is that you get paid in JMPT with each completed milestone and don’t have to spend long hours without any reward. The list of games is regularly updated, so there are many options to choose from.

Other Ways to Get JumpToken

Completing tasks is one way to get JMPT, but there are two other options in case you want to increase your earnings.

First, you can use your existing JMPT to generate JumpToken rewards. Crypto natives will be familiar with this method, which is called staking. Never heard of it? No worries, it’s not that complicated. Essentially, it works like a regular savings account: you deposit funds and then earn interest on your holdings. On JumpTask, you deposit your JMPT and earn crypto rewards.

Second, JumpTask organizes many community events on its social media pages. For example, they recently launched a monthly JMPT giveaway called Windrop. You need to register your wallet and complete a few steps to participate. You can also check the official Twitter and Discord pages of JumpTask to learn more about other contests they are announcing regularly.

Why Should I Try JumpTask?

The main reason to join JumpTask is the platform’s truly beginner-friendly environment. If you are looking for a way to begin your freelancing journey, the app helps you to take your first steps.

Another benefit is flexibility. JumpTask freelancers can choose how many gigs they want to complete and how much time they want to spend on the platform. As a result, you can easily manage your side hustle on JumpTask with other commitments such as studies or full-time work. Obviously, the more tasks you complete, the more JMPT you will collect.

Moreover, people can complete tasks from anywhere, as JumpTask offers them in almost every country. There are no geographical restrictions due to crypto payments, as opposed to traditional payment processing methods such as PayPal.

Finally, beginner freelancers not only get their first earnings but also learn about the crypto industry. They can set up their crypto wallet and try exchanging JMPT into fiat currency. Also, they can hold JumpTokens and watch how their value changes over time. People don’t have to risk their funds – instead, they can start experimenting with JMPT that they get from task completions.

Final Words

All in all, JumpTask is a decent option for you to try and earn on the side. More experienced freelancers might miss more complicated work. Nevertheless, the platform is constantly updated, and more earning types are coming. Importantly, JumpTask delivers on its promise to help beginners to make money – have a go at it and see if you can find your next opportunity with Jumptask.