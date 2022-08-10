Beat the Summer Heat!

HCPH is encouraging residents to take precautions during the rising summer heat

There is a little over a month left of Summer and days of extreme heat and high humidity are still prognosticated in the coming days for our region. Harris County Public Health (HCPH) wants to encourage the community to take precautions and stay safe from the mounting summer heat.

The beginning of this week is forecasted to be the hottest with temperatures in the high 90s, leading to more extreme temperatures next week. High temperatures and humidity can make it difficult for the body to cool itself through sweating, which forces the body to work harder to maintain a normal temperature. With residents usually planning activities that require spending prolonged periods of time in the sun, there are actions we encourage our community to take to protect themselves.

Heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion, heat strokes, and heat cramps, may occur when a person has been overexposed to heat or has over-exercised for their age and physical condition. Older adults, young children, and people with underlying health conditions are more likely to be impacted by the extreme heat.

HCPH is urging residents to take extra precautions to help minimize exposure. The following steps are recommended to help keep cool and avoid heat-related illnesses:

Stay hydrated to avoid heat exhaustion. Drink more water than you usually consume daily, and avoid or limit sugary, caffeinated, and alcoholic beverages.

Fans alone aren’t enough in high heat and high humidity. If you or someone you know is without central air conditioning, take a break from the heat and find a cooling center nearest you .

. Do not leave children, senior citizens, or pets in a vehicle, even if you’re just running out for a quick errand. Interior temperatures can rise almost 20 degrees in 10 minutes, even with the windows slightly open.

Make sure to wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing that permits the evaporation of perspiration.

Sunscreen also protects from the sun’s harmful rays and reduces the risk of sunburn.