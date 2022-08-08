TPWD Launches Search for New Executive Director

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) opened applications Wednesday for a successor to retiring executive director Carter Smith.

Smith will retire effective January 2023, ending a 15-year tenure at the helm of the agency.

The executive director serves as CEO for the department of more than 3,300 employees and represents it with the Legislature, other state and federal agencies, constituent groups and the public. TPWD’s new executive director will join in time to guide staff through the 2023 Texas legislative session; participate in celebrating 100 years of Texas state parks; and implement the department’s new R3 Plan designed to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters, shooters, anglers and boaters.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Commissioners and TPWD have retained search firm Dorothy Drummer & Associates, which specializes in identifying hard-to-find candidates with highly skilled qualifications.

In addition to having a strong personal commitment to conservation and outdoor recreation – ideally with a background in natural resources – TPWD seeks candidates experienced in working with a strong governing board and legislative bodies, and who bring a vision for conserving and stewarding Texas’ proud outdoor heritage on both public and private land.

Those interested can find a job description and apply online , or send nominations, inquiries and expressions of interest (cover letter and resumé) in confidence to:

Dorothy Drummer & Associates

Executive Search Consulting

2630 Exposition Blvd.

Suite 213

Austin, TX 78703

512-320-9983 office