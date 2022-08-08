Get Ready for Rhinegeist, Houston!

Cincinnati-based Rhinegeist Brewery is excited to announce their expansion into Houston, Texas! The chance to expand distribution to Houston’s large, diverse market is an exciting move for the brewery, and Rhinegeist will be launching a two-stage expansion into the Space City starting in August of this year.

Beginning in mid-August, thirsty Houstonians can find Rhinegeist’s dynamic line of full-flavored Hard Craft Beverages, called RGBevs, in trusted stores across the city. The line features convenient 12 oz. cans of

Bubbles (Apple, Peach and Cranberry Splash)

Lemmy Nade (Hard Lemonade)

Wowie Colada (Pineapple and Passionfruit Colada)

Geist Tea (Hard Tea)

Then, beginning in October, an assorted variety of Rhinegeist draft staples will be available on tap at bars across the city, including

Truth (India Pale Ale)

Cheetah (Lager)

Glow (Fruited Sour Ale)

Geist Tea (Hard Tea)

Follow @rhinegeist on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter to learn about launch events in October celebrating Rhinegeist’s arrival in the city.

To get these products into the hands of local purveyors and consumers, Rhinegeist has partnered with Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, an independent beverage distributor with a broad selection of domestic and import brands, craft beers, spirits and more, serving the greater Houston area.

”Silver Eagle Houston is excited and honored to bring Rhinegeist’s vibrant RGBev brands to our local retailers and consumers,” said Tom Montague, Vice President of Sales. “Their brands and flavor combinations are sure to be a hit with our very diverse consumers.”

“We have been talking with the team at Silver Eagle Houston for years and have been humbled by their continued interest in selling our brands in the great state of Texas” adds Matt Steinke, VP of Sales at Rhinegeist. “Silver Eagle Houston is a world class distributor operating at an extremely high level. The RGBevs line offers a variety of flavorful options for customers exploring the beyond beer space, and is the perfect addition to Silver Eagle Houston’s portfolio. We are very excited to work with Silver Eagle Houston to provide their customers with these dynamic new beverages beginning in August, as well as a limited selection of draft beer to market this fall.”

Looking for Rhinegeist near you? Check out their Beer Finder at rhinegeist.com/beer/find/ or email orders@rhinegeist.com and they will help you locate their liquid. Got questions? Hit them up on social media @rhinegeist