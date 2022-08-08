Alley Theatre Production Of Born With Teeth Will Play At Guthrie Theater In Minneapolis, Minnesota

Dylan Godwin and Matthew Amendt will reprise their roles as Will Shakespeare and Kit Marlowe under the direction of Alley Theatre’s Artistic Director Rob Melrose

The Tony Award®-winning Alley Theatre announces Liz Duffy Adams’ critically acclaimed steamy drama Born With Teeth, a dramatization of the writing collaboration between Shakespeare and Marlowe, will play at Guthrie Theater from Saturday, March 4 to Sunday, April 2, 2023, under the direction of Alley Theatre’s Artistic Director Rob Melrose. Alley Resident Acting Company member Dylan Godwin and Matthew Amendt will reprise their roles as Will and Kit. Developed in the Alley All New Reading Series, Born with Teeth made its world premiere in May 2022 during Alley Theatre’s 75th season.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that the Alley’s world premiere production of Born With Teeth will have a second life at the Guthrie,” shares Alley Theatre Artistic Director Rob Melrose. “This production was a labor of love for everyone involved. To work on Liz Duffy Adams’ witty, sexy play about two of the greatest writers in the English language was a pure joy and on closing night we all dreamed about being able to work on it again. I grew up in Minneapolis and the Guthrie has been an artistic home for me throughout my career. I’m delighted to be back. Lastly and most importantly, in the past few years the Alley has been making a tremendous investment in new work. We are positioning ourselves as the place where great theatre begins and nothing feels better than having a show we premiered go on to have success beyond its time at the Alley.”

“It’s never lost on me just how lucky we are at the Alley to have the opportunity to jump from one show to the next,” shares Resident Acting Company member Dylan Godwin. “However, sometimes a play concludes, and you just know that you aren’t done with it yet. Born With Teeth is one of those rare and special experiences that offers the performer and audience something new every time they encounter it. I am so grateful to have more time with this wonderful play, and the rich and specific writing by Liz. I cannot wait to share it with Minneapolis and to again work with a team I so love and admire.”

Critical acclaim for Born With Teeth:

“The play is above all a showcase for a couple of heroic performances by Matthew Amendt, as Kit, and Dylan Godwin, as Will.” – The Houston Chronicle

“Under the able direction of Rob Melrose, Amendt and Godwin build, destroy, and build again the tense arena of their friendship and collaboration that like a Jenga tower constantly verges on collapse. But instead of wooden blocks, their building tools are words that evoke the sounds and sensibilities of Elizabethan dialogue without becoming lost in its complex syntax.” – The Conroe Courier

“Godwin and Amendt, through Adams’ perceptive blueprint, build a most impressive edifice to honor both of them.” – Houston Press

The 2022 Alley Theatre design team of Born With Teeth included Scenic Designer Michael Locher, Costume Designer Alejo Vietti, Lighting Designer Carolina Ortiz Herrera, Music & Sound Designer Cliff Caruthers.

