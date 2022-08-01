Quarterbacks Continue to Improve Skills as Recruiters Demand More

By Terry Carter

Twenty years ago, a high school quarterback distinguished himself from the competition with a 3:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a completion rate close to 60 percent.

Recently those numbers began trending up. Quarterbacks are expected to attend numerous QB camps during the offseason to improve their technique and stats the next fall.

Today quarterbacks are getting similar collegiate attention if they complete close to 68 percent and post 6:1 ratios.

Until last month, Cinco Ranch senior quarterback Gavin Rutherford was hunting for a college program to best fit his athletic style. He just committed to play at Stephen F. Austin State, after earning the District 19-6A Offensive Player of the Year award in 2021.

Rutherford threw for 2,752 yards, 29:5 ratio and completed 186-of-293 passes (63.5 completion percentage) his junior season. He also ran for 401 yards, 11 rushing touchdowns for 40 total TDs, which provided a 120 rating.

Katy senior QB Caleb Koger is another standout returning starter with solid stats. As a junior, he completed 115-of-174 passes (66.1 percent) for 1,863 yards and a 21:6 ratio. His rating in 2021 was 127. Koger’s career numbers, including his sophomore and junior seasons, include 3,323 passing yards, 44 TDs, eight interceptions on 191-of-318 attempts (60 percent).

Stephenville senior QB Ryder Lambert posted the post passing yards in Texas in 2021 with 4,275 aerial yards and a 52:8 ratio and a 64.8 percent completion rate. His rating (133) and stats in 2021 have caught recruiter’s attention. He graduates in 2023

Austin Westlake 2022 graduate QB Cade Klubnik, who ranked No. 25 in passing yardage with 3,251 yards, posted a gaudy 43:3 ratio and completed a Texas UIL-high 71.3 percent of his passes in 2021. This gave him the second-highest rating (148). He graduated in May and signed a full scholarship with Clemson.