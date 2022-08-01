Final Beltway Golf Junior Tournament Concludes Season

By Terry Carter

The Beltway Junior Golf Tour’s Champion will be held in Spring on Wednesday and Thursday as the season finale event for members.

Numerous Katy-area junior golfers, including high school and younger players between 4-19 years, will be playing at Gleannloch Pines Golf Club. Nearly 100 golfers will play in six separate junior golf divisions to earn points toward a Beltway JGT season championship.

Last week’s Katy/Cypress Beltway JGT event at The Golf Club at Cinco Ranch was part of season tour. Local standout golfers entered in the Gleannloch event include: (Boys’ Gold Division) Timothy Lei of Katy, Jaxson Acker of Katy, SaiSumi Bandi of Katy, Carson Kosina of Katy, Cole Matthias of Katy; (Girls’ Diamond) Natalia Childress of Katy, Amanda Eubanks of Katy, Alex Marty of Katy, Leia McKenzie of Katy and Abbi Nelson of Fulshear.

The tournament will also feature the Boys’ Silver and Bronze divisions, as well as Girls’ Platinum and Pearl divisions.