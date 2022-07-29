Understanding Marijuana Plant Nutrients

Nutrients for Cannabis Plants: A Complete Guide

Are you giving your marijuana plant nutrients to ensure it develops properly?

Not everyone knows that cannabis crops need specific minerals to grow and develop big, juicy buds.

Some people think that all you need to do is water them every day, and before you know it, you’ve got smokable buds. Beginners quickly find out that this thought process isn’t correct as their plants struggle to develop.

So, how do you make sure your feeding schedule is right to get the most from your feminized or autoflower seeds?

In this guide, we explain the importance of cannabis nutrition and how to support your crops through each growing phase. We also shed light on the types of minerals marijuana plants need and their function.

Let’s get started.

Cannabis Nutrients Explained

The key to understanding nutrients for cannabis plants is knowing the difference between micro and macrominerals.

Macronutrients are described as elements your marijuana crops require in large amounts. There are three minerals that fall under this category and are vital for the survival of any weed plant.

Below, we explore the three main macronutrients in cannabis cultivation and their function:

Nitrogen : This macronutrient plays a major role in turning the sunlight into energy for a cannabis plant. It’s also an important building block for cells and allows them to multiply.

: This macronutrient plays a major role in turning the sunlight into energy for a cannabis plant. It’s also an important building block for cells and allows them to multiply. Potassium : Without potassium, marijuana crops wouldn’t manage to breathe and exchange carbon dioxide for oxygen. It also helps cells store energy that they’ll need later for growing.

: Without potassium, marijuana crops wouldn’t manage to breathe and exchange carbon dioxide for oxygen. It also helps cells store energy that they’ll need later for growing. Phosphorus: This crucial mineral helps weed plants absorb other nutrients through their roots. Without it, cannabis crops wouldn’t be able to use most of the micronutrients it needs to survive.

Although these three macronutrients are crucial for your marijuana plant’s health, they are not the only necessary minerals.

Cannabis crops also require various compounds to assist various functions throughout their lives, but in smaller amounts known as micronutrients.

Here’s a list of these cannabis plant nutrients required for plants to develop strong branches and potent flowers:

Calcium : This vital mineral keeps the structure of cells strong and healthy in a similar way to strengthening your bones. It also helps plants absorb other nutrients and transports them to new growth.

: This vital mineral keeps the structure of cells strong and healthy in a similar way to strengthening your bones. It also helps plants absorb other nutrients and transports them to new growth. Magnesium : Without this crucial element, cannabis crops wouldn’t manage to turn sunlight into energy. Magnesium is also responsible for metabolizing the glucose in plants, allowing them to grow.

: Without this crucial element, cannabis crops wouldn’t manage to turn sunlight into energy. Magnesium is also responsible for metabolizing the glucose in plants, allowing them to grow. Sulfur : This micronutrient is necessary for the transport of minerals and glucose throughout your cannabis plant. It also plays an important role in how crops metabolize food.

: This micronutrient is necessary for the transport of minerals and glucose throughout your cannabis plant. It also plays an important role in how crops metabolize food. Iron : Weed plants need iron in order to maintain an efficient circulatory system and transport minerals to newer sections. This micronutrient is also required for the development of newer cells.

: Weed plants need iron in order to maintain an efficient circulatory system and transport minerals to newer sections. This micronutrient is also required for the development of newer cells. Copper : Without copper, cannabis crops wouldn’t manage to hold the weight of leaves or buds. It helps by strengthening the branches and stems, as well as the development of proteins.

: Without copper, cannabis crops wouldn’t manage to hold the weight of leaves or buds. It helps by strengthening the branches and stems, as well as the development of proteins. Boron : This mineral is necessary for new and reproductive growth. Its main function is to assist with the transport of calcium and zinc to newer sections of your marijuana plants.

: This mineral is necessary for new and reproductive growth. Its main function is to assist with the transport of calcium and zinc to newer sections of your marijuana plants. Zinc : As crops mature, their need for zinc significantly increases. This element plays an important role in developing branches, leaves, and stems on your plants. It also assists with the regulation of enzymes.

: As crops mature, their need for zinc significantly increases. This element plays an important role in developing branches, leaves, and stems on your plants. It also assists with the regulation of enzymes. Molybdenum: This macronutrient helps cannabis crops synthesize amino acids and process nitrogen. It also keeps flowers strong and healthy as they grow and develop trichomes.

Organic vs. Synthetic

One of the biggest debates amongst cannabis cultivators is whether it’s better to use organic or synthetic fertilizers. Both types offer various advantages and disadvantages, so it comes down to your personal preference.

Organic nutrients have become increasingly popular over the years as more people try to lower their footprint on the world. These types of fertilizers contain beneficial bacteria that’ll keep your medium rich with nutrients over a long period of time.

It’s easier to use organic fertilizers, and there’s less chance of burning your crops if you get your ratio wrong.

Synthetic minerals are the preferred option for growers using a hydroponics system. Cultivators need to simply mix the correct ratio with their water and feed plants as usual.

Although minerals don’t remain in the medium for long, plants have enough time to absorb what they need. This shorter period also works well alongside autoflowers, allowing you to compensate for the faster development.

How to Give Cannabis Plants Nutrients

As we’ve mentioned, marijuana crops require varying amounts of nutrients depending on their life cycle. Below, you’ll find a detailed feeding schedule for your cannabis plants during all of their growth stages.

Seedlings

Once your weed seeds have germinated and the cotyledons have broken the surface, you officially have seedlings. During this stage, your marijuana plants don’t need any additional supplements while growing in soil.

Cultivators only need to water their seedlings, ensuring the roots always have access to moisture.

Vegging Stage

Cannabis plants enter the vegging stage when they develop their fourth set of leaves. It’s at this stage that you’ll need to start giving your crops synthetic or organic fertilizer to ensure they grow correctly.

Ideally, you’re looking for a balanced mineral supplement with high amounts of nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus.

The easiest way to work this out is by looking for the NPK ratio of a particular product. Start off with a fertilizer with a rating of 2:1:2 to introduce your seedlings to these macronutrients without shocking them.

Most photoperiodic crops enter the middle of their vegging phase after six weeks. At this point, you’ll want to increase the percentage of nutrients available to your crops. Look for an organic or synthetic fertilizer with a ratio of 10:5:7 for best results.

Cultivators should start decreasing the amount of nitrogen a few weeks before cannabis plants enter their flowering phase. Use a balanced fertilizer with a ratio of 7:7:7 to begin preparing your crops for their budding stage.

Flowering

The flowering stage describes when marijuana crops start to develop buds along their branches.

During this point, cannabis nutrition requirements change, and plants no longer need large amounts of nitrogen. Instead, they require lots of potassium, allowing the flowers to develop into huge, sticky buds.

Experienced growers often kick the flowering stage off with a 5:7:10 blooming fertilizer. Once crops get used to the rich mineral concentration, move up to a synthetic or organic option offering ratios as much as 6:10:15.

Continue feeding your marijuana crops blooming nutrients until 2–3 weeks before harvest. Cultivators then need to flush their crops by stopping the use of fertilizers and only giving plants clean water.

The flushing technique improves the taste of your cannabis buds by washing away the nutrients in your medium.

Avoiding Deficiencies

If you don’t give your marijuana plants the right amount of minerals, there’s a chance they’ll become weak and underdeveloped.

The easiest way to avoid nutrient deficiencies in your cannabis crops is by using the correct fertilizer. Plants that don’t receive enough minerals will begin to display various symptoms, such as spots on the leaves and stunted growth.

It’s still possible to see these symptoms crop up, even when you’re using the right fertilizer. You need to keep an eye on the pH level of your medium so the plant’s roots can absorb these crucial elements.

Since cannabis crops prefer a slightly acidic environment, it’s best to maintain a pH balance of 6.2–6.5.

A Recipe for Success

You need to give your marijuana plant nutrients as it grows. Otherwise, there’s a good chance it won’t develop properly.

Luckily, figuring out the best feeding schedule for your crops just got a whole lot easier thanks to this guide.

Keep an eye on the growth stage of your plants and mix the correct ratio of fertilizer accordingly. If you’re cultivating in soil, consider utilizing an organic option to promote healthy crops.

Use a pH meter to monitor the acidity of your growing medium and prevent nutrient deficiencies and lockouts.

Are you ready to start raising your favorite strains to perfection?

Head over to a reputable online seed bank for quality genetics and begin your cannabis cultivating adventure today.

