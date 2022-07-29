Is THCO Better Than Delta 9 THC?

What exactly is THCO?

THCO is another name for tetrahydrocannabinol acetate or THC-OA. It is a synthetic analog to delta-9 THC. It means that it does not naturally occur in cannabis plants. THCO is produced by acetylation of THC (delta 8, or delta 9) and THCA.

Is THCO Better Than Delta 9 THC?

Yes. It’s about three times more powerful than THC. It requires a small amount of THC to cause hallucinatory symptoms. THC-O is antidrug. It isn’t active until the liver has begun to metabolize it. After the drug has been processed, the result is D9.

One of the main reasons THCO is so powerful is because of its high bioavailability. THC-O is much higher in bioavailability than delta-9. This is because its functional group (-O) is removed following the absorption. Thus, THC produces the same effects as other THC but at a much greater dosage. However, as potent as THC-O can be, it isn’t quite as powerful in the same way as THCP.

Is THCO Legal?

There are conflicting reports on this. Under the Farm Bill 2018, THC acetate could be legal. It is believed that the Farm Bill states that all derivatives and isomers of cannabis that are less than 0.3% delta 9 THC are legal.

Guenther explains that certain states, such as Florida, are THC-O and Delta 8 legal, while other states drafted additional legislation prohibiting delta 8.

The problem is that Russo does not seem convinced whether the Farm Bill protects THC acetate. Russo has also mentioned his concern about the Controlled Substances Act of 1970. The act defines marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug, even though it is legal in certain states. Russo argued that chemical extractions or altering elements within or parts of the Cannabis plant was unlawful under the law. So, THC acetate wouldn’t be legal.

Is THCO safe?

There are currently any studies available on the dangers of THC-O. It’s almost certainly more secure than other synthetic cannabinoids, such as Spice, a non-classical cannabis cannabinoid. It means it triggers the same receptors as THC and cannabinoids; however, it does not have the same chemical structure as THC-O.

In addition to the absence of scientific research, there’s the minor issue of the market’s non-regulated nature. In October 2021, NORML published a document highlighting the dangers of delta-8 that are not regulated and delta-9 and THC-O products. The report advised consumers not to buy such products and warned about exposure to an artificially high terpene concentration in certain products, which could cause harmful consequences when breathed in.

Unfortunately, many sellers selling THC-O don’t offer third-party lab tests with the products they sell. Even when they provide reports showing more than 15 percent of the unknowns, the company isn’t sure what this or unwilling to explain.

There is a theory that THC-O’s acetate group may cause a condition known as lipoid pneumonia if vaped. Vitamin E acetate is associated with this medical problem when used as an additive in vape pens. If you’re considering using THC-O, staying clear of smoking or vaping is better. Gummies and tinctures are probably the safest options, but only if you purchase them from a trusted company.

Conclusion

THCO is THC Acetate. It is a synthetic chemical believed to be more potent than delta-9 THC. However, that hasn’t been confirmed by the FDA. THC Acetate products are available online. Get THCo Acetate from the reputable seller – Vivimu. They make it easy to give you 100% legal distillate. It is fully disclosed to make it easy for you to use this distillate the way you want. Order now!