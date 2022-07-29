Houston-area teachers receive pay increase from Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools teachers in Houston, Cypress, Katy and Sugar Land will receive an increase in base salary next year.

The Harmony Executive Board earlier this summer voted unanimously to provide a a $1,000 pay increase for all Houston-area employees currently on the teacher pay scale, as well as an additional $500 increase for those with an existing teacher certification.

The move increases the minimum salary for certified Harmony teachers in Greater Houston to $59,000.

Pay increases also were approved by the Harmony Public Schools Executive Board for teachers working in Dallas-Fort Worth, Beaumont, Bryan and Waco.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

Harmony Public Schools is currently accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year for students and team members .