Fort Bend County Fair Jr Royalty Registration Begins

Royalty is back! The Fort Bend County Fair’s Jr Royalty Pageant will return to our Fair on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Entries are being accepted now as part of the Fair’s Jr. royalty tradition. The Fort Bend County Fair will crown the Fair Prince & Princess, Fair Duke & Duchess, and Jr. Fair Queen.

The 2022 Fair Prince & Princess contests are open to boys & girls ages 4-6 years old. The Fair Duke & Duchess contest is for boys & girls ages 7-10 years old. Young ladies 11-14 years old are eligible to compete for the Jr. Fair Queen crown. All contestants must be a resident of Fort Bend County. Participants will be judged on personality, speaking ability, participant’s choice of western attire, and overall stage appearance. Entry fee is $35,00, and a $5.00 sibling discount will be applied for families who qualify.

A winner and three runners-up will be named in each category. Prizes include tiaras, buckles, and more. Winners will serve as Fair Ambassadors, including the grand entry and other Fair activities and events during the 2022 Fort Bend County Fair.

Entry form, fee, photo, and release must be submitted to the fair office no later than August 24, 2022.

Each category is limited to 20 entries, with a maximum of 3 alternates per category. Entries will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. All Jr Royalty Pageant contenders must be residents of Fort Bend County. For rules, regulations, and entry forms visit fortbendcountyfair.com or call the Fair office 281-342-6171.