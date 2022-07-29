Fighting The Affordable Housing Crisis In Houston

NACA Houston Event Next Week Bringing Help For Low- To Moderate-Income Home Buyers Across Texas

The nation’s largest HUD approved non-profit homeownership and advocacy organization, NACA, will bring help for thousands of potential homeowners in the Houston area and across Texas next week who have been shut out by the affordable housing crisis.

NACA’s Achieve the Dream event will take place for four days, August 4-7, at Green House International Church (200 W. Greens Rd, Houston, TX 77067). The event will help an expected 20,000 primarily low- and moderate-income buyers seek a genuinely affordable mortgage.

NACA’s Best in America mortgage program features no down-payment, no closing costs, no fees, no mortgage insurance, and a below market fixed interest rate (4.5% – 30-year fixed and 3.875% – 15-year fixed as of 7/27/22) and credit scores are not considered. Doors will be open 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day.

This will be NACA’s ONLY Texas event in 2022.

NACA provides a unique affordable homeownership program designed for primarily low- to moderate-income individuals. Thousands of homebuyers will receive one-on-one counseling from a HUD approved NACA Counselor, and many will obtain a same-day NACA Qualification to begin their housing search. NACA has over $20 Billion for its extraordinary mortgage, including $15 Billion from Bank of America. All NACA services are free of charge.

NACA’s recent Achieve the Dream events were an overwhelming success with 15,000 attending in Miami during May and 20,000 in New York City during June.

Registration for the event is at www.naca.com and walk-ins are welcome.

