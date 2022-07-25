Sen. Cruz Introduces Bill to Boost School Safety

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today introduced legislation to enhance school safety and prevent school-based violence. Sen. Cruz’s bill is the Senate companion to legislation introduced by U.S. Rep. Randy Weber (R-Texas). The Cruz-Weber legislation would allow schools to use unspent previously appropriated Federal COVID-19 education-relatedfunding to improve school security. This bill is cosponsored by Sen. Lankford (R-Okla.).

About the “Protect Our Children’s Schools Act,” Sen. Cruz said:

“Far too many atrocities have been committed at schools in Texas and across our nation. Increasing school safety is of paramount importance. The excess and unused monies given to schools to address the coronavirus should be used to keep our kids safe from monsters in their communities, and our bill would make sure local schools can use these funds to address their specific security needs. It’s teachers and local education officials who know best what their schools need, and how to use funds to keep our kids safe when they go to school.”

Rep. Weber said:

“My district knows too well that evil people do evil things, and we know the importance of protecting our children in schools. As we approach a new school year, our children should feel safe and secure when they walk through the doors, and that’s why I introduced a commonsense bill to harden schools. I appreciate Senator Cruz introducing the Senate version of the Protect Our Children’s Schools Act.”

Sen. Lankford said:

“Schools should have the flexibility to access unspent COVID funds to strengthen school safety,” said Lankford. “Whether funds go to keep kids safe during a pandemic or anything else that might pose a threat, there’s no reason we can’t make this common-sense change—without adding to the debt and deficit—so our schools have the option to use the money for their unique safety needs.”