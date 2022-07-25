Law Library’s “Pro Se Basics” Series Introduces Free Legal Info Resources

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Law Librarian, Andrew Bennett, will present a series of “Pro Se Basics” introductory demonstrations of the informational legal resources that are available to the public at the Fort Bend County Willie Melton Law Library. These programs will be available both in-person and online.

The introductory classes will take place on Tuesdays August 2, 9, 16, and 23, from 10:00 to 11:00 am, in Conference Room C, of the Fort Bend County Willie Melton Law Library. Individuals may choose to attend individual sessions or the whole series.

The classes will introduce important procedural information for self-represented litigants who wish to begin their legal research, represent themselves in court, or seek resources for their Family Law or Probate issues.

The material that will be discussed is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for the advice of an attorney. Librarians cannot provide legal advice or recommend specific forms. The August schedule is as follows:

August 2 – “ Courthouse 101 ” Self-represented litigants will get a basic introduction to the legal system. Learn about the difference between civil and criminal cases, the basic parts of a legal document, the different types of legal documents, and where to file legal documents. Gain a better understanding of the differences between district courts, county courts, and justice of the peace courts, learn how they interact with each other, and how individuals might be involved with the courts.

August 9 – " Family Law 102 " This class will provide a more in-depth exploration of family-law databases and digital resources. Those viewing this session will also learn how to find paperwork post the petition phase.

August 16 – " Probate 101 " Learn about the resources that are available in the Law Library for probate cases, as well as free online resources. Get tips on using the library's catalog to find resources throughout the library system, and hear about the library's online databases that can be accessed from home.

August 23– "Advanced Legal Research" This class covers search strategies using the libraries' databases. Learn how to use Boolean operators, natural language, and special characters to narrow searches. In addition, the class will demonstrate how to begin a simple search and how to narrow searches.

The series will continue in September.

The classes are free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website ( www.fortbend.lib.tx.us ), click on “Classes & Events.” Select “Virtual Programs” or “Fort Bend County Willie Melton Law Library.” Choose the program and complete the online registration. Participants may also register by calling the library at 281-341-3718.

NOTE: Please indicate in the “Special Notes” section of the online registration form whether you wish to attend in-person or online.

The Fort Bend County Willie Melton Law Library is located in the Fort Bend County Justice Center at 1422 Eugene Heimann Circle, Room 20714, in Richmond.