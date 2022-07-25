Fort Bend County Fair Mutton Bustin’ Seeking Entries!  

Ready to ride? Mutton Bustin’ online registration for the 2022 Fort Bend County Fair will be on Tuesday, August 16, at 8:00 AM. The first 100 qualified children who are 4-7 years of age and who weigh less than 55 lbs on the day of the competition are eligible to compete. The top-ten qualifiers advance and will compete before the PRCA rodeo performance on Sunday, October 2 at 2:00 PM. To enter once on the fair’s website, click on the preferred date, complete the entry, and submit payment. A confirmation email will be sent, and you are registered.

If your preferred date is unavailable, go to the next available date. If all dates are complete, there is the “alternate” option. Alternates will only be able to ride should someone opts out. Ride dates for alternates will be determined based on availability.

A Grand Champion buckle will be awarded to the mutton buster with the highest score at the Final Round on Sunday, October 2, 2022, with prizes for each Contestant in the preliminary rounds. Mutton Bustin’ is a fan favorite, and everyone is welcome to come to cheer on their favorite cowboy or cowgirl.

Good luck, Mutton Busters! For rules and information, visit fortbendcountyfair.com.