Texas Workforce Solutions-Vocational Rehabilitation Services Transferring to Workforce Solutions Office in Rosenberg

WHAT: Notification of Address Change for Vocational Rehabilitation Services Office WHO: Texas Workforce Solutions-Vocational Rehabilitation Services Staff in Rosenberg WHEN: * Effective as of July 19, 2022 WHERE: From:

117 Lane Drive, Suite 44

Rosenberg, Texas 77471 To:

28000 Southwest Freeway, Suite D

Rosenberg, Texas 77471

Fifteen vocational rehabilitation (VR) services staff from the Texas Workforce Solutions-Vocational Rehabilitation Services offices in Rosenberg will move into a co-located space at a Workforce Solutions Gulf Coast office in Rosenberg as part of the transition of services from the former Department of Assistive and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) to the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). These team members will integrate VR services with workforce development and employment services provided by Workforce Solutions Gulf Coast Texas. There will be no disruption to services related to these VR staff relocations.

Co-location of VR staff into one general services office or statewide local workforce centers, known as Workforce Solutions offices, will allow for shared resources. Co-location will also benefit VR customers through the expanded network of employment connections and employment services staff through on-site expertise to assist job seekers with disabilities.

The move of VR staff is occurring as required by Texas SB 208, passed in 2015 and directed the transfer of several former DARS programs to TWC on Sept. 1, 2016. The legislation mandated the co-location of the VR staff with the Workforce Solutions staff, which provides workforce services. The moves will occur as current field office leases expire or are renegotiated and as Workforce Solutions office space is available and ready to accommodate the relocated staff and services.

*Due to potential changes in logistics related to this move, TWC may revise the effective move date. If the date is adjusted, TWC will issue an updated move notification.

Contact: Workforce Solutions Gulf Coast 281-344-0279, or TWC Customer Relations 800-628-5115