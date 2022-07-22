Teach For America Houston Offers Advice On How To Prepare Kids For Heading Back To School

HOUSTON, July 12, 2022 — Summer is flying by; before we know it, kids will be heading back to school. To ensure they have a smooth transition, Teach For America Houston, a local nonprofit committed to ending educational inequity, offers the following tips:
- Start re-establishing routines with kids by setting alarms and having fixed mealtimes. Having some structure built into their days will help prepare them for heading back to class.
- Use summer’s last “dog days” to stimulate kids’ minds by exposing them to learning opportunities. There are plenty of cost-effective or free museums, gardens, and other places to explore in and around Houston.
- Talk to your child about personal and academic goals for the school year and write them down somewhere visible. Doing this exercise can help set expectations and give them a sense of empowerment.
- Check with your child’s school to see if there are any materials your child can be reading now to give them a jumpstart on the curriculum.
- Take advantage of back-to-school drives to ensure your child has all the supplies they need to be successful in the classroom. The City of Houston will be hosting its annual back-to-school event on Saturday, Aug. 13
- If your child’s school requires that they wear a uniform, make a note to purchase those items early.
- Listen to your child and have a candid conversation about their fears and anxiety about the upcoming year. Provide a safe space for them to talk about their concerns, whether they are worried about passing a particular class, who to sit by at lunch, or their safety.
- Go into the school year with a mindset that it will be a year of growth and success. Be optimistic about what is to come.
“Students deserve a stress-free transition as they head back to the classroom,” said Brandon Neely, Director of School Impact for Teach For America Houston. “By taking a few simple steps at home a few weeks before classes resume, children can be positioned to have a happy and healthy school year.”
For more information about Teach for America Houston, visit https://www.teachforamerica.org/where-we-work/houston.