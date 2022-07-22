Teach For America Houston Offers Advice On How To Prepare Kids For Heading Back To School

HOUSTON, July 12, 2022 — Summer is flying by; before we know it, kids will be heading back to school. To ensure they have a smooth transition, Teach For America Houston, a local nonprofit committed to ending educational inequity, offers the following tips:

Start re-establishing routines with kids by setting alarms and having fixed mealtimes. Having some structure built into their days will help prepare them for heading back to class.

Use summer’s last “dog days” to stimulate kids’ minds by exposing them to learning opportunities. There are plenty of cost-effective or free museums, gardens, and other places to explore in and around Houston.

Talk to your child about personal and academic goals for the school year and write them down somewhere visible. Doing this exercise can help set expectations and give them a sense of empowerment.

Check with your child’s school to see if there are any materials your child can be reading now to give them a jumpstart on the curriculum.

Take advantage of back-to-school drives to ensure your child has all the supplies they need to be successful in the classroom. The City of Houston will be hosting its annual back-to-school event on Saturday, Aug. 13

If your child’s school requires that they wear a uniform, make a note to purchase those items early.

Listen to your child and have a candid conversation about their fears and anxiety about the upcoming year. Provide a safe space for them to talk about their concerns, whether they are worried about passing a particular class, who to sit by at lunch, or their safety.

Go into the school year with a mindset that it will be a year of growth and success. Be optimistic about what is to come.

“Students deserve a stress-free transition as they head back to the classroom,” said Brandon Neely, Director of School Impact for Teach For America Houston. “By taking a few simple steps at home a few weeks before classes resume, children can be positioned to have a happy and healthy school year.”

For more information about Teach for America Houston, visit https://www.teachforamerica.org/where-we-work/houston.