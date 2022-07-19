Spread Oaks Ranch And Brennan’s Of Houston To Host Culinary Weekend Getaway

The Collaborative, Chef-Led Event Takes Place Friday, Sep. 30, to Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022

Spread Oaks Ranch, a pristine, historic guest ranch located 90 minutes from Houston, and Brennan’s of Houston, the Bayou City’s preeminent fine-dining Creole house since 1967, are joining forces to host an exclusive Culinary Weekend Getaway from Friday, Sep. 30, to Sunday, Oct. 2, complete with all-inclusive luxury accommodations, chef-prepared cuisine, wine and whiskey tastings, and world-class amenities. Guests will be treated to a weekend filled with genuine Southern hospitality and exceptional regional fare by Chef Carl Walker of Brennan’s of Houston and Chef Ric Rosser of Spread Oaks Ranch.

The culinary adventure will kick off Friday evening with a happy hour, charcuterie, and cheese board on the patio followed by a four-course wine dinner featuring Brennan’s signature snapping turtle soup and a menu by Spread Oaks Ranch from farm and field. On Saturday, guests can enjoy fresh pastries and beignets alongside a build-your-own mimosa and bloody mary bar before heading to their selected activities.

Saturday evening, under large, looming oak trees, the culinary adventure continues with hors d’oeuvres featuring organic ingredients sourced from the property by Rosser, followed by a five-course wine dinner prepared by Walker and Rosser. On Sunday, the weekend concludes with pastries and coffee, followed by a taste of New Orleans at Spread Oaks Ranch with Brennan’s famous Jazz Brunch and entertainment.

While guests find respite deep in the heart of Texas, the weekend also offers the opportunity to experience the following unique activities, which require advanced reservation to ensure availability:

Harvesting seasonal ingredients

Clay-target shooting with instructor

Historical guided ranch tours

Pond fishing

Bird watching

Whiskey tasting

Swimming and more

Additional activities available for a fee include helicopter hog hunting, bay fishing at Matagorda Bay, massages and more.

The Culinary Getaway Weekend is limited to 24 guests and costs $1800 per person based on double occupancy. For more information and to make reservations, visit spreadoaksranch.com or contact Kim Singleton at kim@spreadoaksranch.com or at 281-615-9562.