Paxton Leads Coalition to Stop EPA from Banning Safe, Widely Used, Commercially Critical Compound 

Attorney General Ken Paxton led a 12-state coalition to challenge the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) plan to ban all uses of Chrysotile Asbestos. In doing so, EPA relies on old and often obsolete data to reach its sweeping conclusion to ban the substance, and ignores scientific, economic, legal, and constitutional considerations that cut in the opposite direction. EPA’s decision rests on bad science and will adversely affect Americans’ drinking water, as well as the plastic, consumer goods, pharmaceutical, medical supply, and petrochemical industries worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

“To ban a substance that has been used for decades based on data that is at the same time both underdeveloped and obsolete reflects a rush to judgment that we fear will have long-term consequences, not just on the economy but on the safety of Americans,” the comment letter says.