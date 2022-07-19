Galveston Park Board declares July National Parks and Recreation Month

Local beach park and recreation spending in Galveston supports more than 100 jobs during the summer season

Galveston Park Board of Trustees voted unanimously to proclaim July as national parks and recreation month to raise awareness around the importance of outdoor recreation and the preservation of the Island’s natural assets.

A new report issued by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) demonstrates the vast economic impact of our nation’s local parks. According to the report, operations and capital spending by Texas local parks was responsible for more than $12 million in economic activity and supported 77,149 jobs. In Galveston, parks managed by the Galveston Park Board of Trustees generated $5.8 million in revenue in the last fiscal year. These funds are reinvested in the parks to provide public safety, capital improvements, educational programming and conservation efforts. The Park Board concessionaire program encourages entrepreneurship in the parks by creating small business opportunities. This program currently supports 25 businesses, nearly half minority owned, providing everything from beach chairs to helicopter rides to improve the visitor experience.

Developed in partnership with the Center for Regional Analysis at George Mason University, the report finds that operations and capital spending for local parks and recreation across the United States generated nearly $218 billion in economic activity and supported almost 1.3 million jobs in 2019. Preliminary data suggest that parks and recreation’s economic impact held resilient during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, as local parks’ operations and capital spending $225 billion in economic activity and supporting 1.25 million jobs.

The same report also includes a state-level analysis that highlights the economic impact of local parks in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“The Park Board is proud to be the stewards of six world-class parks on Galveston Island,” said Kelly de Schaun, Park Board CEO. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, Galveston’s beaches and parks became a safe accessible haven for many in search of fresh air and wide-open spaces. The Park Board managed parks serveas a benefit to visitors and locals alike. Parks welcome all and provide opportunities for families and friends to make lasting memories through recreation in nature like sports, fishing, birding, boating, camping and beyond.”

“Not only do park and recreation professionals work tirelessly to provide essential health and environmental benefits to their communities, but the agencies in which they serve are also powerful engines of economic activity,” said Kristine Stratton, NRPA president and CEO. “This report demonstrates why policymakers and elected officials at all levels of government should prioritize park and recreation funding in communities everywhere now more than ever. The impact these investments provide are critical to communities nationwide.”

Dr. Terry Clower, lead investigator for the study, observes: “Local park and recreation agencies are growing in economic importance, not only as generators of jobs and local business opportunity, but as major contributors to local quality of life.” Clower further notes that quality of life and the availability of recreation amenities is increasingly important for attracting and retaining workers and employers, which extends the economic impacts of park and recreation spending beyond what is captured in the current study.

Public support for parks and recreation has never been stronger. According to NRPA’s 2021 Engagement With Parks Report, nearly nine in 10 people agree that it is important to fund local park and recreation agencies to ensure every member of the community has equitable access to amenities, infrastructure and programming. Additionally, 87 percent of people agree that parks and recreation is an important service provided by their local government.

To access the full report, visit www.nrpa.org/ EconomicImpact .