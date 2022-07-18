The Last Hunting Retreat Packing List You’ll Ever Need

Do you struggle to keep your pack light when you go hunting? It can be hard to know what’s essential and what isn’t until you get out in the woods. However, there are certain items you should never leave home without when you go on a hunt.

Camouflage

A good hunter knows that proper clothing is crucial to a good trip. A sound camouflage layering system is vital to staying warm (or cool) and hidden from prey. Take some time to research the best bow hunting camo within your budget and invest in it.

Paperwork

No matter where you live, you’ll need a hunting license from the state where you plan to hunt. So whenever you go out on a hunting trip, always have your hunting license. You should also remember to have your driver’s license or other ID if an official wants to confirm your identity.

Weapons

Bringing a weapon on a hunt is a no-brainer. First, however, you’ll need to decide which weapon will suit your search best. Whether you opt for a quiet bow or a booming shotgun, don’t forget to factor in ammo, arrows, cleaning tools, and proper transportation.

Sustenance

Some hunting trips might only last a couple of hours, while others could go into the night or the next day. Always ensure you have food and water on hand if you expect your trip to last through mealtimes. High-protein snacks, trail mix, and water are all ideal and easy to carry.

Chair

Whether sitting behind a tarp, in a duck blind, or a tree, you could sit still for quite a while. To ensure you stay comfortable, bring a collapsible chair or stool or a cushion to rest on while you wait for your game to come by.

Knife

A gun or bow is necessary to take down your game, but a knife is also an essential hunting tool. Once you kill a turkey, deer, or another animal, you’ll want to dress it for easy transport. A knife and other dressing tools, including cold packs, twine, and a cooler, will make bringing your kill home more accessible.

Navigation

You should always carry navigational tools no matter how well you know your woods. A map and compass are two easy tools that don’t rely on a battery or cell service to use. You should also note any game or hiking trails in the area that can help get you back to your starting point.

Comfort items

You want to keep your pack light when you go on a hunt. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t bring a few comfort items. A solar charger, toilet paper, and tarp can all help you get through the day with minimal discomfort.

Wrapping up

Knowing what to pack on your next hunting trip might seem overwhelming. However, starting with the items listed here, you shouldn’t have problems filling a thorough and lightweight pack. Then, all you’ll need to focus on is your game.