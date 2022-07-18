Natural Light in Commercial Buildings: Why It’s So Important?

There are various factors to consider in the architecture of a commercial building to ensure the employees work comfortably and efficiently, including natural lighting. Although there are now several artificial lighting options, wherein some may even imitate the effect of natural lighting, the latter still has several benefits that the former does not have. Here are some reasons why it’s important to have natural lighting in commercial buildings.

Increase employees’ productivity

Natural light improves the mood of employees. Since they feel happier, their productivity also improves. Moreover, a study shows that workers exposed to natural lighting sleep better at night. Because they are well-rested, it’s easier for them to focus on their work and have the energy to perform their tasks. Thus, it makes them more productive.

Avoid eye strain and other health problems

Artificial lighting can cause eye strain, headaches, and drowsiness. Having natural light in the office building can prevent these problems. As mentioned, employees also get better sleep, which is vital for their health. It can help avoid different health problems caused by lack of rest or exhaustion. When employees are healthy, there will be lower cases of absences so that the business can utilize its entire workforce for its operation. A polycarbonate roof system is an effective way to let natural light get into the commercial building. Plus, it’s also low-maintenance, elegant, and safe, making it an excellent addition to the space.

Improve mental health

Working in an office without natural light for an extended period could negatively affect mental health. Employees under this condition are more prone to depression and bipolar disorder. Exposure to natural light could combat these problems as employees do not get stressed quickly.

Make the room look more spacious

Any space will look bigger with natural lighting. Since it looks more spacious, it also feels more comfortable and welcoming. In addition, it positively affects employees as they feel more relaxed instead of contained. On the other hand, customers will feel at ease, which adds to their positive experience dealing with your business. If you are the building owner, you may also lease the space at a higher price since most tenants prefer spaces with natural lighting. It will be easier to find clients for occupying your offices, and you will also generate more income.

Prevent the growth of fungi

A building without natural lighting is more prone to fungi, mold, and mildew. Besides being unsightly, they could also cause health problems and foul odor. Prevent these concerns by letting natural light come in.

Save on energy

Electricity is one of the recurring business expenses, and it can be hefty, especially if you have high usage in your operation. Natural light in the building can significantly reduce your energy bill since you don’t have to constantly turn on several artificial lights. You can do with natural daylight, thus lowering your energy consumption.

Be sure to include natural light when considering the architecture of your commercial building. You will reap great benefits ranging from improving employees’ health and productivity to saving on your energy bill.