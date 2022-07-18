Cat care tips: what should you know

With the apparition of a cat in the house or flat, many things in the usual daily routine will change. To figure out how to care for a cat properly, follow the following simple recommendations.

Combing wool

Cat grooming should be regular and timely. Long-haired pets should be combed at least 2-3 times a week. Shorthaired ones – at least 1 time per week.

Bathing

Cats with fur, such as the oriental cat, the Persian cat, the British shorthair and so on should be bathed no more than 1-2 per year. For hairless pets, like the sphynx cat, the rule is no more than 2 times a month.

Nail clipping

Cut the cat’s claws no more than 1 time per month. You need to cut only the sharp tip, stepping back from the edge by 1-2 mm. Otherwise, the blade will damage the capillaries, and blood will come out of the claw.

Ear cleaning

Your cat’s ears should be cleaned weekly. To clean the inside of the ear without damaging the eardrum, regular cotton pads and a cat cleaning lotion from the pet store will come in handy.

Oral hygiene

You need to brush your cat’s teeth 1-2 times a month. This will avoid the deposition of plaque and eliminate the unpleasant smell.