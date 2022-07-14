Five Ways to Keep Kids Learning Over the Summer

Nothing can beat summer holidays, especially for kids who consider them an “escape” from the daily school grind. Everything from enjoying your favorite hobbies and spending time with friends to experiencing the outdoors makes summers even better.

However, kids’ learning can be neglected during this period, significantly impacting their upcoming fall term. You can try to pique their interest through different summer activities or hire a tutor who uses different engaging learning activities.

For this, you don’t even need to step out of your home. For instance, if you live in the Eastern District of Hong Kong, you can easily connect with the right tutor for your child via the North Point Tutoring (北角 補習) platform.

In case you’re on the hunt for five fun and effective ways to keep your kids learning over the summer, read this article below!

Read Everyday

Reading daily can improve your child’s memory, reading skills, and critical thinking skills. However, it’s essential to consider that you don’t want to make reading a tedious task for your children, as it can be a major turn-off.

You can make reading enjoyable by asking them to buy their favorite books or genres of interest. Take them to a book shop or library so that they can pick their favorite one. You can both take turns reading each other and reenact some parts of the book.

Set reading milestones for your children and tell them you will reward them for their achievements, such as a certificate or a box of chocolates.

Take Them to the Outdoors

Physical activity can significantly increase your child’s concentration and help them perform better academically. So instead of letting them be glued to electronic devices round the clock, plan a fun activity and take them outdoors for jogging, swimming, or a picnic.

You can also use this time to talk about nature and discuss the daily scientific processes, such as photosynthesis. While buying snacks, ask your child to count the total bill to enhance their mathematical skills.

Ask Children to Write Regularly

Again, writing doesn’t have to be boring. You can make writing fun without the involvement of textbooks.

For example, you can ask them to write weekly letters to their grandparents or best friend. Ask them to write a grocery list on your behalf. After coming home from a trip or watching a movie, you can encourage them to write a few sentences to describe their experience.

Play Family Board Games

There are a plethora of family board games that you can order online from Amazon or buy a few from a toy shop. Let your kids have a say in this, so they would want to play it with you for quality family time and learning.

Also, you should ensure that these games are educational, such as Scrabble or Monopoly. Playing Scrabble will build their vocabulary as they learn new words, whereas Monopoly will help them understand financial management and counting.

Look for Your Local Public Library Events

You can look at your nearest local public library and ask them if there will be any educational and fun events for children during the summer holidays.

Most public libraries organize age-appropriate events such as story time, STEM projects, painting, and more to keep your children engaged and inspire them to learn attending such events.