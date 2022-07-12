Science Based Marketing: Profit from the Power of Perception

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Business and Professional Division will host an informative session, “Understanding the Science of Customer Behavior”. Jeff Pool, Texas A&M’s Human Behavior Lab will be the speaker for this event. Moderated by Darrell W. Groves, CPA, FBCC Business & Professional Division Chair, this event will be held Wednesday, July 27th, 2022 from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM at the chamber office.

Join us as we hear from an expert in the Human Behavioral field. Get a better understanding on consumer motivations and increasing customer satisfaction throughout your growing business. Jeff Pool with Texas A&M’s Human Behavior Lab will share his expertise and wisdom on ways to help your business decode consumer psychology and stay ahead of the curve when it comes to effective marketing and understanding your consumer base.

Event registration is open for Fort Bend Chamber Members only. Event Sponsor: $500, includes company logo on all event marketing materials and chamber social platforms, logo branding on Zoom registration link and confirmation email, invitation for five guests, and recognition during event. For an Individual Member, the event is $25. The Zoom link will be sent for participants joining via that platform the day before the event. Individuals can register for this event by clicking here. Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Brandon Mosley at 281-566-2163 or brandon@fortbendcc.org.

The Business & Professional Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is under the leadership of Chair, Darrell W. Groves, CPA, DWG CPA PLLC. The Business & Professional Division is committed to helping members achieve their professional goals. We do this by offering business-oriented programs and roundtables and encouraging participation in other Chamber functions.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is the only 5-star accredited and largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.