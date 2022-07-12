Central Fort Bend Chamber Awarded First Place At The 2022 Texas Chamber Of Commerce Conference

(RICHMOND, TEXAS) At the 2022 Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives (TCCE) Conference held in Rockwall, Texas, the Central Fort Bend Chamber was recognized for its achievements in Events and Digital Media.

The Chamber received First Place in the 2022 Media Category for excellence in the area of events for its submission of the One Table Community Dinner, held in downtown Richmond each fall. The One Table Community Dinner, presented by the City of Richmond, is a family-style event designed to bring together community members, restaurants and businesses in a casual dinner setting – one table set for 150 people – underneath the moon and stars on Morton Street.

Additionally, the Chamber received the 2021 First Place Digital Media Award, post event, for its video highlighting the COVID recovery efforts in our community. The video was produced by Merritt Media under the direction of Josh Merritt and Heather Reichert.

Central Fort Bend Chamber’s President & CEO, Kristin Weiss, IOM, was also recognized for her 10 years of service and dedication to the Chamber industry, which was achieved in 2020. Five and a half of her twelve years in Chamber work have been at the Central Fort Bend Chamber.

For more information on the Central Fort Bend Chamber, the One Table Community Dinner (scheduled for October 14, 2022), the COVID Recovery video and other programs and events, please visit the Chamber’s website at cfbca.org.