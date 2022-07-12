After Two Years, They’re Back! Slim Chickens Launches Lemon Pepper, Cayenne Ranch and New Nashville Hot Dry Rub Chicken Wings for the Summer

Houston, TX — After nearly two years without Dry Rub Wings, Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, is thrilled to be bringing back the wildly popular Lemon Pepper and Cayenne Ranch Dry Rubs that recently launched alongside a brand new on trend, on brand flavor – the Nashville Hot Dry Rub. The limited-time offer is available at all Slim Chickens locations for summer.

In 2020, Several Slim Chickens franchise owners in Texas came up with the idea to carry dry rub wings, based on the popularity of the wing category in the state, and they helped the corporate team develop the new menu item before it was tested in several of the brand’s stores.

“Empowering our franchisees and employees to provide valuable feedback has resulted in some of our most successful menu items, including the Dry Rub wings,” said Chief Marketing Officer Chris Allison. “When we launched these initially, we worked with our culinary team to develop a number of new recipes and are excited to add Nashville Hot to that lineup this year.”

The brand’s perfectly fried chicken wings have always been a hot commodity, and now guests are able to experience the Dry Rub Wings in two familiar flavors: Cayenne Ranch, a perfect blend of creamy ranch with a kick of Cayenne and Lemon Pepper, a tangy and zesty flavor featuring a punch of black pepper spice with the classic onion and garlic duo and the new Nashville hot that provides the perfect amount of spice.

“The dry rub wings add to the high-quality, delicious and honest food that characterizes Slim Chickens,” said Allison. “It’s always fun to put a new and delicious spin on one of our core menu items, and we look forward to wowing our guests and giving them something to celebrate with as we head into the summer months.”

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and industry experts alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To complement the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in mason jars are also available.

There will be variable pricing on the Dry Rub Wings due to different meal options with a 6 wing meal for $12, with options all the way up to a 20-wing tray, around $30. This limited time offer will be available at Slim Chickens until September 26th.

ABOUT SLIM CHICKENS:

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With more than 165 locations opened and a fanatical following in 30 U.S. states, as well as international locations in the United Kingdom, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.