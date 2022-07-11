The Source Offers Women Across Texas “Free” Reprodutive Health Care And Pregnancy Support

HOUSTON, Texas, July 2022—In light of the Supreme Court decision, The Source stands ready to serve Texas women by offering reproductive health care, a broad array of women’s pregnancy-related services and parenting support to Texas women completely free of charge.

The Source has 40 years of experience serving women in Texas, including 2 clinics in Houston and one clinic in Austin, a virtual clinic and will launch a medical mobile unit late summer in Austin. The Source offers a range of services designed to support women in need of quality health and pregnancy care, including well woman visits, cancer screenings, contraceptive care, STI (sexually transmitted infection) testing and treatment, pregnancy tests, sonograms and more.

The organization’s goal is to make high-quality healthcare as accessible as possible to Texas women in need at no cost. In addition to women’s healthcare, The Source offers non-medical services including counseling and mental health resources, education on health and relationships, and material assistance and parenting classes for new families. To learn more, go to www.thesource.org.