Hound Song Brewing Co Hits ‘Century Mark’ With 100th Brew

Columbus, Texas 7/8/2022 — Hound Song Brewing Co. hit a milestone in the brewery’s history, brewing its 100th batch of beer on Thursday July 7.

The brewery made the batch a special one, brewing its Märzen-Style Oktoberfest beer, Herbstoquinoktium. The beer will be released at the brewery’s Oktoberfest celebration on September 17, 2022, which coincides with the start of the world-renowned Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany. “The Märzen-Style Oktoberfest is an amber German lager, featuring the highest quality German malts and hops. The beer is highly drinkable, clean, and elegant,” according to brewmaster Travis Kocurek.

The brewery announced the milestone to fans through its social media page, stating that reaching the milestone could not have been possible without the support of the local community.

Hound Song Brewing Co. is Colorado County’s original brewery located in downtown Columbus. The brewery garnered the attention of craft beer enthusiasts throughout the state earlier this year, winning medals at the Texas Craft Brewer’s Cup for two of its flagship lagers, Burnin’ Daylight – American Lager and Double Backbone – Czech Dark Lager. The brewery also opened a full kitchen this past spring, featuring pub fare that uses the brewery’s beer in many of its recipes. In addition, Hound Song Brewing Co hosts a live music venue and private rental space in its spacious south taproom.

For more information, follow the brewery on social media or their website at HoundSongBrewing.com.