Encore! Encore! Igloo Debuts Two New Renditions Of The Grateful Dead Playmate Coolers

July 7, 2022 (Katy, Texas) – Today, Igloo released two more coolers honoring the Grateful Dead’s legacy. Igloo’s expanded Grateful Dead cooler collection includes new, special-edition Playmates designed with tie-dye prints and dancing bears artwork made famous by the legendary rock ‘n’ roll band and is available now at igloocoolers.com/gratefuldead.

“We’re eternally grateful to continue our partnership with the Grateful Dead,” said Adrienne Berkes, Vice President of Marketing at Igloo. “Our newest release combines the design elements Dead Heads and Igloo fans can’t get enough of…tie-dye, dancing bears and the Playmate! We can’t wait to see these Grateful Dead coolers keeping the chilled drinks and good time flowing all summer long.”

Igloo designed its new Grateful Dead coolers with colorful tie-dye prints — a popular style practically synonymous with the Grateful Dead — and variations of the band’s universally loved dancing bears, a callback to their iconic album artwork. The teal and purple 7-quart Good Ol’ Grateful Dead Dancing Bears Little Playmate cooler has a capacity for up to nine 12-ounce cans, while the red and blue 14-quart Grateful Dead Dancing Bears Tie-Dye Playmate Classic can fit up to 26 12-ounce cans.

The two special-edition Grateful Dead Playmate coolers, $49.99–59.99 — which join the previously released Grateful Dead Playmate coolers, softside cooler bags and Stainless Steel Can Tumbler — are available atigloocoolers.com/gratefuldead, while supplies last.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

About the Grateful Dead:

The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture, but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concert goers in the history of the music business, and today remain one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 1994 and received a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record. The Grateful Dead recently celebrated their 52nd top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other group has achieved.

