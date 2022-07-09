HCPH Now Administering Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines for Children 6 to 17 years old 

Residents ages 6 months and older can receive all doses of Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at any HCPH vaccination site

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is now administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 6 to 17 years old. This follows the recent emergency use authorization given to both Pfizer and Moderna for children vaccinations ages 6 months to 5 years old by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

HCPH encourages parents or guardians to first seek a COVID-19 vaccine for their children from their primary care provider or pediatrician. HCPH will provide vaccines to children at its vaccination sites to residents who cannot obtain them otherwise.

All COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are safe and effective and have proven to provide strong protection against severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. With this latest announcement, people aged six months and older can receive any of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from an HCPH vaccination site.

“Receiving the approval by the FDA to have Moderna vaccinations available for children 6 to 17 years of age is another major step for us. Now we can provide either Moderna or Pfizer vaccinations to people six months and older which will further improve our county’s COVID-19 outlook and limit deaths and hospitalizations,” said Ericka Brown, MD, MBA, FACHE, local health authority for HCPH. “We encourage all parents or guardians to contact their children’s pediatrician or primary care provider and consider the options for a vaccine.”