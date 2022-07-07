The Arc of Katy to hold “Achieve with us” Gala at Beckendorff Farms on Sept. 23

EVENT: The Arc of Katy 2022 “Achieve with us” Gala

LOCATION: Beckendorff Farms, 28533 Morton Road, Katy, Texas

DAY & DATE: Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

TIME: 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

EVENT SIGN UP: https://events.readysetauction.com/arckaty/2022gala

The Arc of Katy’s Board of Directors will host its annual gala on Sept. 23 with an “Achieve with us” theme to benefit programs that empower and enrich the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families.

The Arc of Katy invites individuals, businesses, and organizations to register as sponsors, underwriters, auction donors and attendees for the fun, fund-raising gala event at Beckendorff Farms in Katy, said Cherie Duddridge, president of The Arc of Katy. Those interested can sign up and find additional information about the event online at https://events.readysetauction.com/arckaty/2022gala . The deadline for sponsor and donor recognition in event communications is Aug. 6. Those interested in learning more about The Arc of Katy can review its website, www.thearcofkaty.org , or send an email to info@thearcofkaty.org .

Intellectual and developmental disabilities are disorders that usually present themselves at birth and impact the trajectory of an individual’s physical, intellectual, or emotional development including their ability to learn, reason and problem-solve, Duddridge explained. “With funds raised through our annual gala, The Arc of Katy provides opportunities for our family members, friends and neighbors diagnosed with IDD such as Down syndrome or autism spectrum disorders to be active, respected and fulfilled members of our community.”

Duddridge recognized gala chair Fran Dahl and committee members Fred Shafer and Mary McGovern, who are working in tandem with Joni B’s Events to plan the event. “They are planning a wonderful evening of festive entertainment and divine dining that embraces the bountiful harvest of the autumn season in the beautiful fall foliage of Beckendorff Farms.”

The event guest speaker is Roderick Batson, philanthropist and native of the Houston area, serial entrepreneur, and partner in Katy’s Howdy Homemade Ice Cream franchise. He will share his story, including the inspirational focus and employment practices of his business that are complementary to the mission of The Arc of Katy.

Entertainment will include surprises for guests from The Arc of Katy participants as well as live and silent auctions, a wine pull and music for dancing. Event sponsors and auction donors to date include Beckendorff Farms, Margaritaville Lake Resort in Conroe, Hungry’s Café & Bistro, Total Wine and More, Houston Dynamo Football Club, Houston Interactive Aquarium, Nice Winery and Crayola Experience. “This event will not be possible without the help of our community donors and sponsors,” Duddridge said. “We are excited for their support and a special thank you goes out to each.”