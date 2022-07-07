Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2022 is Planet Earth & You.
Ecological Gardening: Fruit and Veggies for Summer to Fall
Sunday, August 28, 6 p.m. central, online
Gardening and growing fruit, vegetables, and herbs organically is easy when recreating systems of nature to incorporate plants for wildlife and for people. Gardening in the gulf coast climate allows us to grow year around. Carol Burton, Director of Garden Education at Urban Harvest will explore the seasons from Summer gardening strategies to Fall transitions for a bumper cool season crop and the top five fruit trees to get started. Time for interactive discussion with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ecological-gardening-fruit-and-veggies-for-summer-to-fall-tickets-379994723447. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.