Houston’s Premiere Bridal Show Returns for 38th Biannual Bridal Extravaganza Show

Saturday & Sunday, July 23-24, 2022

The Bridal Extravaganza Show, the largest bridal planning showcase in the U.S., will return to the George R. Brown Convention Center with the most fashion shows ever, cakes, gowns, and local vendors on Saturday-Sunday, July 23-24, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Brides, bridesmaids, mothers-of-the-bride, grooms, family, and wedding planners will have their pick of over 200 vendors that cater exclusively to the wedding industry. The show will feature cake samples, décor, flowers, 13 fashion shows, multiple Instagram walls for selfies, speaker presentations on the latest bridal fashion and trends, and entertainment from Houston’s top wedding professionals.

New vendors at the show include vintage trucks and trailers transformed into drink and catering stations, BachLit for the ultimate bachelorette party planning service, as well as bachelorette party outfits for the bride and her crew from the And a Little Hope Boutique. The Bridal Extravaganza show will also feature a “What You Need to Know Now!” wedding seminar for VIP Brides on Saturday and Sunday. The first 100 VIP Brides also receive signature swag bags with complimentary gifts from sponsors and vendors.

On Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and Sunday at 12 p.m., future brides and their squads are encouraged to dress to impress, and join Bridal Extravaganza Show on stage to create a TikTok video. Bride squads can also post their photo on Instagram and tag @bridalextravaganza , and use #bridesquad2022. The bride squad with the most likes will win a travel card. The winner will be announced on Monday, July 25, 2022.

The Bridal Extravaganza Show will bring the excitement of New York City’s choreographed fashion shows to Houston with more formal fashion shows presented on the 60-foot runway stage than ever before. On Sunday from 3:45 – 5 p.m., guests will be immersed with bridal fashion as the event will transform the red carpet areas of the show with an immersive fashion show experience for a grand finale.

Brides will discover what they need leading up to their big day – from the getaway car to the honeymoon and everything in between for the entire wedding party. Couples will leave the event with a digital list of all of their favorite vendors with the BrideScan app which allows engaged couples to connect with wedding professionals via a QR code.

The biannual event draws marriage-bound couples from all over Texas and beyond to find invaluable resources and to register to win major prizes. Top prizes include romantic honeymoons, shopping sprees, a bachelorette weekend at the Westin of The Woodlands, a weekend escape at Deer Lake Lodge, and much more.