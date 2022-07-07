Houston Symphony Presents Distant Worlds: Music From Final Fantasy, July 22-23

On July 22 and 23, 2022, Houston Symphony and AWR Music Productions, LLC present Distant Worlds: Music from FINAL FANTASY, a symphonic tribute to one of the most prolific video game franchises in the world. Guest conductor and GRAMMY Award-winner Arnie Roth leads the Houston Symphony and Chorus on the Hobby Center’s Sarofim Hall stage stage as part of the Stella Artois Summer Series to perform the beloved music of Japanese video game composer Nobuo Uematsu, while stunning imagery from the game series plays on a 40-foot screen throughout the program. In-person tickets for this program are now available here .

Thrilling millions of fans worldwide, this multimedia touring experience combines breathtaking screen images from game developer SQUARE ENIX to match the soaring emotions of the orchestra performing well-known FINAL FANTASY compositions, immersing audiences in the fantastical world of FINAL FANTASY. One week after Houston’s Comicpalooza, on July 22 and 23, Houston audiences can anticipate both classics and surprises as the Houston Symphony performs battle medleys and character themes, showcasing the diverse and constantly expanding repertoire that made FINAL FANTASY one of the most critically and commercially successful video game franchises of all time. For tickets and more information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit the Houston Symphony website here . All programs and artists are subject to change.

DISTANT WORLDS: MUSIC FROM FINAL FANTASY

Friday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Arnie Roth, conductor