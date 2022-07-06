Katy ISD Financial Services Department Recognized for Excellence in Financial Management

KATY, TX [July 5, 2022] – Katy ISD’s Financial Services Department has been recognized by the Texas Association of School Business Officials (TASBO) with the 2022 Award of Excellence in Financial Management.

In Texas, there are over 1,000 public school districts, and only 13 districts earned the Award of Excellence in Financial Management. Established in 2020, the award is given to educational entities that demonstrate professional standards, best practices and innovations in the areas of financial management and reporting. The criteria to qualify are based on financial accounting and reporting guidelines identified by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) Financial Accountability System Resource Guide (FASRG). Applicants must submit documentation across 11 key areas, which are reviewed by a TASBO accounting subcommittee.

“The financial aspect of managing day-to-day monetary operations and long-term District goals is a process overseen by a group of dedicated staff members in the Financial Services Department,” said Christopher J. Smith, Chief Financial Officer at Katy ISD. “The entire Financial Services Department plays a crucial role in ensuring that funds are being efficiently used and accounted for so that unparalleled learning experiences continue for the more than 90,000 students in our District,” added Smith.

The Katy ISD Financial Services Department was recognized in March 2022 during the TASBO annual conference in Grapevine, Texas.